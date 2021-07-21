PS Store Summer Sale Includes Discounts up to 75% on Metro Exodus, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Miles Morales, Doom Eternal and More
The PS Store Summer Sale is kicking off today with some pretty good deals on numerous PS5 and PS4 titles, including Metro Exodus, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Black Ops: Cold War, Doom Eternal, and many more.
The Summer Sale starts today at 00.00 am (local time) and ends at 23.59pm local time on August 18th. According to Sony, on August 4th, additional titles will be added to the promotion and some of the current games included in the promotion will be removed.
Interesting PS5 game deals include the cross-gen bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a discount of 50%, Spider-Man: Miles Morales (25% off), 25% off on both Demon’s Souls and Returnal, and the next-gen version of NBA 2K21 being discounted 74%. In addition, there are some good discounts on FIFA 21, Hitman 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Avengers (both PS4 and PS5), Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Outriders (PS4/PS5). Metro Exodus is also heavily discounted on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (65%), with PS Plus subscribers receiving an additional 10% off on the game (also on the Gold Edition). With the recent interest surge in Final Fantasy XIV, it’s good to mention that this title is also included in the sale (discounted 60%, Collector’s Edition as well).
Down below you’ll find some more games that are included in the Summer sale:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III
- Dark Souls III – Ashes of Ariandel
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass
- Dark Souls III – The Ringed City
- Dark Souls: Remastered
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- FIFA 21 Standard Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
- Final Fantasy IX – Digital Edition
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolus
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Prompto
- Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy XV – Royal Pack
- Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass
- Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades
- Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
- Red Dead Redemption 2
For the full list of games included with the promotion, check out the PlayStation Store page.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 54.77
USD 59.99
USD 25.92
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter