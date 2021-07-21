The PS Store Summer Sale is kicking off today with some pretty good deals on numerous PS5 and PS4 titles, including Metro Exodus, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Black Ops: Cold War, Doom Eternal, and many more.

The Summer Sale starts today at 00.00 am (local time) and ends at 23.59pm local time on August 18th. According to Sony, on August 4th, additional titles will be added to the promotion and some of the current games included in the promotion will be removed.

Interesting PS5 game deals include the cross-gen bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a discount of 50%, Spider-Man: Miles Morales (25% off), 25% off on both Demon’s Souls and Returnal, and the next-gen version of NBA 2K21 being discounted 74%. In addition, there are some good discounts on FIFA 21, Hitman 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Avengers (both PS4 and PS5), Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Outriders (PS4/PS5). Metro Exodus is also heavily discounted on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (65%), with PS Plus subscribers receiving an additional 10% off on the game (also on the Gold Edition). With the recent interest surge in Final Fantasy XIV, it’s good to mention that this title is also included in the sale (discounted 60%, Collector’s Edition as well).

Down below you’ll find some more games that are included in the Summer sale:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls III

Dark Souls III – Ashes of Ariandel

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition

Dark Souls III – Season Pass

Dark Souls III – The Ringed City

Dark Souls: Remastered

DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5

DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade

DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

FIFA 21 Standard Edition PS4™ & PS5™

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition

Final Fantasy IX – Digital Edition

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolus

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Prompto

Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition

Final Fantasy XV – Royal Pack

Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass

Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle

Red Dead Redemption 2

For the full list of games included with the promotion, check out the PlayStation Store page.