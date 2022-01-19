New PS Store Sale Includes Major Discounts Up to 90%, Including Tomb Raider, AC: Ezio Collection, Vanquish, The Order: 1886, Bayonetta and More

Sony has kicked off another under $20 PS Store sale with discounts up to 90% on various AAA titles, including Tomb Raider, Mad Max, AC: Rogue Remastered, Vanquish, and many more.

The sale includes some pretty good deals and numerous older gems and DLC for PlayStation 4. Of course, these titles also work via backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 with most of these titles benefiting from vastly improved loading times on Sony’s next-gen console. The “Under $20” sales on the official PlayStation Store packs plenty of titles across various genres, but we’ve already listed some interesting deals for you to check out down below:

Newly Added PS5 PlayStation Summer Sale Deals Offer Big Savings on FFVII Remake Intergrade, AC Valhalla, MLB The Show, MK11 and More

Of course there are plenty of titles that we forgot to mention, so be sure to check them all out via the official PS Store.

This under $20 PS Store sale ends on February 2nd so be sure to grab some of these titles in case you have been waiting out on them.