New PlayStation 5 Turtle Beach Headset Models Inbound, CEO Confirms

New PlayStation 5 Turtle Beach headset models are on their way, the company’s CEO has confirmed.

CEO and chairman Juergen Stark said as much during Turtle Beach’s most recent financial earnings call with its investors.

“In the U.S. per NPD three of the top five best selling Xbox headsets, and five of the top 10 best-selling PlayStation headsets by dollars in the first half of 2022 were Turtle Beach headsets”, the CEO said.

Later in the call, Stark added, “This success is driven by great products, valuable and patented innovations of go to brand and strong execution.”

“I’m very excited about our new premium wireless models with the Xbox models taking share at premium price points and the PlayStation models on the way.”

Good news for PS5 owners that are fans of the Turtle Beach brand it seems. No further details were shared just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as soon an official announcement is released.

Turtle Beach recently released its updated Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX models. Both models feature longer battery life and additional connectivity options. Here’s what we wrote in our hands-on with the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX model:

As with the 600 Gen 2 MAX model, Turtle Beach's redesigned outing is now compatible with more platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation 4 & 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. A nice addition for those owning multiple platforms, but I can't help but wonder why the engineers didn't opt for a wireless USB-C transmitter instead of a traditional USB dongle. While the headset does come with Bluetooth connectivity to connect wirelessly to a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode or to a smart device, I still would have preferred using wireless audio via the USB-C ports.

When it comes to battery life, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX reigns supreme in this segment and is likely only bested by HyperX's new Cloud Alpha Wireless with a promise of over 300 hours of juice on a single charge. Just like the new Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX, the new Stealth 700 sports over 48 hours of battery life on a single charge, and I can confirm that the juice in this headpiece is superb. After roughly a week of testing Turtle Beach's new outing for roughly 4-5 hours a day on normal volume levels, the headset still had 50% battery life. It took me around ten working days to drain this headset - quite satisfactory if you ask me. Charging the headset is quick through USB-C and puts you back in the game for roughly 8 hours in only 15 minutes.