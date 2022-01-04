HyperX reveals a worlds first in extremely exceptional battery life with their 300-hour wireless gaming headset

HyperX launches not only the world's first 300-hour battery life wireless headset, but also their new Clutch Android and PC controller, and the Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse, hailing in 2022 with competitive gaming accessories with amazing performance capabilities.

HyperX, HP Inc.'s gaming peripherals team, as well as a brand leader in both gaming and competitive esports, announces brand-new additions to the company's award-winning gaming accessories lineup at CES 2022. Continuing its commitment to support the needs for wireless gaming accessories, HyperX's latest products include the Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset, with up to an unbelievable 300 hours of battery life per charge, Clutch wireless gaming controller, and the company's Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse.

In addition to wireless peripherals, also introduced the Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Red and Aqua mechanical switches, their newest Cloud II gaming headset, now in new white and pink colorways, and their Cloud Core headset with DTS Headphone: X audio.

CES sets the tone for consumer technology in 2022 and is a great time for HyperX to share our latest innovations and demonstrate our continued dedication to bring gamers high-performance products. As producers of professional gaming-grade accessories, HyperX is committed to outfitting the gaming and esports communities with the best products for extended gaming sessions, esports tournaments or casual gaming with friends. The latest HyperX line of products offer new levels of comfort, performance and control and are designed to improve the gameplay experience for gamers at all levels. — Kevin Hague, Vice President and General Manager, HyperX

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset

Cloud Alpha Wireless headset offers the longest-lasting battery in a wireless gaming headset market, with up to 300 hours of battery life on an individual charge. The company's headset provides an immersive audio experience with DTS Headphone: X technology and uses improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology, as well as 50mm Drivers that feature a sleeker, lightweight design while maintaining performance and sound similar to the original wired variant.

Cloud Alpha Wireless provides signature comfort with soft, pliable leatherette and custom plush memory foam, and is decked in a durable aluminum frame for exceptional durability and stability. The company offers a detachable noise-canceling mic with an LED status indicator, as well as onboard audio controls located on the earcup for ease of control.

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller

The Clutch wireless controller offers users a familiar layout with the controller along with comfortability in its textured controller grips to assist and improve in-game performance. The new wireless controller by HyperX supplies wireless support for Android mobile devices via Bluetooth 4.2 or through Wi-Fi with its 2.4 GHz wireless receiver.

Both USB-C to USB-A cables is included as an option for wired PC connectivity for gaming, giving users the full advantage of cloud gaming on multiple devices. The Clutch wireless controller includes a mobile phone clip that is both detachable and adjustable and expands from 41mm to 86mm, along with a built-in rechargeable battery with up to 19 hours of battery life.

HyperX's Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse showcases an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design—a feature seen in many gaming mice on the PC gaming market— offering quicker reactions and increased air ventilation. The mouse offers HyperX's gaming-grade wireless technology with a low latency wireless connection, operating on reliable 2.4GHz wireless frequency, and features up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse offers six customizable buttons with onboard memory, utilizing TTC Golden micro dustproof switches rated for up to an amazing 80 million clicks. The company's new mouse also offers the capability of anti-dust resistance and features a water-resistant IP55 rating. Manufactured with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape to be utilized on both sides of the mouse and also includes left and right mouse buttons along with a replacement set of PTFE skates. The mouse can be programmed using the HyperX NGENUITY software, allowing users to customize DPI settings, button assignments, RGB lighting, and macro recordings.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

HyperX's Alloy Origins 65 promotes a small desktop footprint with its 65% form factor, along with dedicated arrow keys, delete, page up, and page down keys, maximizing desktop real estate and exceptional functionality for premium mouse movements. The keyboard features HyperX mechanical switches, which are built for ultimate performance, high longevity, and are rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. HyperX's new keyboard includes RGB backlit keys and an exposed LED design, offering brighter illumination and radiant lighting effects, along with five adjustable brightness levels. HyperX's Origins 65 keyboard utilizes premium double shot PBT keycaps along with secondary key functionality for long-lasting use and sturdiness.

NGENUITY software is available for users looking to personalize lighting, Game Mode, and macro settings, and also offers as many as three separate profiles with its onboard memory. The new keyboard from HyperX is available in HyperX signature Red linear switches or signature Aqua tactile switches.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

The HyperX Cloud II gaming headset uses advanced audio controls through its controller box, offering 7.1 virtual surround sound and featuring signature HyperX memory foam, premium leatherette, and a sturdy aluminum frame to provide long-term durability, stability, and premium comfort for those extra-long gaming sessions. The advanced audio control box delivers 7.1 virtual surround sound with independent audio and separate microphone volume control. Users will be able to easily activate the 7.1 virtual surround sound with a simple push of a button. HyperX's headset utilizes intrinsically tuned 53mm drivers, offering amazingly deep and impactful sounds with the utmost clarity and precision.

Cloud II offers compatibility for multiple devices and utilizes a detachable noise-canceling mic, providing clear voice quality, premium game sound quality, and reduced background noise clarity. Cloud II combines a fresh new pink and white colorway with HyperX's signature sound and comfort.

HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset

HyperX's Cloud Core gaming headset is manufactured to offer an immersive in-game audio experience with its in-house DTS® Headphone: X® technology, offering specifically pinpointed 3D audio spatialization. HyperX Cloud Core is built with a sturdy aluminum frame along with an adjustable headband, providing long-term durability and utilizing HyperX's signature memory foam and soft leatherette, providing signature comfort that HyperX is known for. The headset includes a flexible, detachable noise-canceling microphone that is both Discord and TeamSpeak certified.

HyperX Gaming's new products are set to be available through the HyperX U.S. network of retail and online outlets.

Pricing

Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset –pricing and expected availability in February at $199.99

Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller –pricing and expected availability in March at $49.99

Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse –pricing and expected availability in February at $79.99

Cloud II Gaming Headset –pricing and expected availability in March at $99.99

Cloud Core Gaming Headset –pricing and expected availability in January at $69.99

All pricing on HyperX Gaming is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary by location.

NOTE: Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.