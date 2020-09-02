Xbox Series X Will Work With All Licensed Xbox One Accessories, New Products Revealed

Microsoft is going all-in on software backward compatibility with the Xbox Series X, but what about accessories? Will your favorite Xbox One headset or third-party controller work with the Xbox Series X? The answer is probably yes! Microsoft has unveiled the new “Designed for Xbox” label, and is promising most officially-licensed Xbox One accessories can be carried forward.

Any officially licensed Xbox One accessory that connects to your console wired or wirelessly via USB will work on Xbox Series X. Additionally, any headsets that connects via your Xbox Wireless Controller’s 3.5mm port will also be supported. Some headsets that utilize an optical cable may require a firmware update to support game and chat audio over USB on Xbox Series X. Soundbars and headsets that do not receive updates may be connected directly to your televisions optical port. Starting this holiday, many Designed for Xbox controller charging solutions will also include a second battery door to fit both the new and existing Xbox Wireless Controllers.

Microsoft has also revealed a list of third-party companies making XSX accessories (34 in all) and some of the products they’re working on (click the image below for full resolution).

Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand based in Struer, Denmark. Every Bang & Olufsen product is characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. Since 1925 Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and now joins Designed for Xbox with a new audio proposition for the high-end gaming segment.

Audeze is an award-winning premium audio technology company focused on science, innovation, and craftsmanship. Their passion for precision audio has earned them several patents and an outstanding reputation among audiophiles, gamers and professionals worldwide. Audeze will be releasing the Penrose X Wireless Planar Magnetic Headset as their first Designed for Xbox product, and can't wait for Xbox Series X players to experience the unparalleled audio quality.

OtterBox is the No. 1 most-trusted brand in smartphone case protection and they're teaming up with Xbox in the development of the next generation of gaming accessories. OtterBox will unveil a holistic portfolio of accessories early next year designed to keep gamers connected when it matters most, wherever they might be. As the long-time leader in mobile protection, OtterBox is excited to design for Xbox as it leads the way in go-anywhere gaming.

Nacon is a French gaming brand created in 2015 that designs and distributes a wide range of gaming accessories aiming to meet the needs of all players on console and PC, from casual to pro-gamer. Nacon will be developing officially licensed controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC, as well as mobile gaming accessories for cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Honeycomb Aeronautical is a worldwide leader in flight simulator hardware, both for home use and flight training. They will be working with Microsoft on developing the next generation of class leading flight controls for Xbox Series X and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Geek Made Designs specializes in creating 'furniture for your controller' with their solid wood controller and console stands. Their love of gaming and their passion for design drives each product they make and inspires new creations regularly. They take great pride in every creation as they locally source and select each piece of lumber from the Pacific Northwest, then cut, carve, and hand finish their designs.

Cable Matters offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. They are excited to partner with Designed for Xbox on active optical HDMI cables. These cables will reliably deliver the next-generation graphics promised by the new console at distances up to 10 meters, a distance virtually unachievable with traditional HDMI cables.

Got any favorite Xbox One accessories you plan to keep using once you upgrade to Xbox Series X?