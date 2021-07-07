New Nintendo Switch OLED Dock to be Sold Separately; No Major Changes to the New Switch’s CPU or Memory
Nintendo has confirmed that the new Nintendo Switch OLED won’t have a new CPU or more memory. In addition, the Japanese company has said that the brand-new OLED dock will be sold separately.
Following numerous rumors about a new Switch ‘Pro’ model, Nintendo yesterday announced a non-Pro model, packing a 7-inch OLED display and increased internal storage capacity. No major internal changes to the platform’s hardware were mentioned by Nintendo, and the company has now confirmed that the new OLED model won’t feature important internal changes to the memory or processor.
“Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models,” a Nintendo spokesperson told The Verge following yesterday’s official announcement.
In addition to the doubled internal storage capacity and new OLED display, the new model will also come with a redesigned dock sporting a build-in wired LAN port.
Those only interested in the new stand-alone dock will be happy to learn that it will be made available separately through the official Nintendo website.
“The white dock and black dock will be sold separately (no HDMI cable, no AC adaptor, not in a package) on the Nintendo online store. It will not be sold at retail,” Nintendo told website Digital Trends.
The new Nintendo Switch OLED model launches globally alongside Metroid Dread on October 8 for $ 349.99.
Meet the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family
The new system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
7-inch OLED screen
Feast your eyes on vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go.
See the difference the vibrant screen makes, whether you're racing at top speed or squaring off against enemies.
Wide, adjustable stand
Flip out the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Tabletop mode.
Find your best angle
Adjust the stand to find the optimal viewing angle—perfect for a quick multiplayer game with a buddy.
Built-in wired LAN port
Connect online using the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode.
Enhanced audio
Enjoy enhanced audio from the system’s onboard speakers.
