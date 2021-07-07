Nintendo has confirmed that the new Nintendo Switch OLED won’t have a new CPU or more memory. In addition, the Japanese company has said that the brand-new OLED dock will be sold separately.

Following numerous rumors about a new Switch ‘Pro’ model, Nintendo yesterday announced a non-Pro model, packing a 7-inch OLED display and increased internal storage capacity. No major internal changes to the platform’s hardware were mentioned by Nintendo, and the company has now confirmed that the new OLED model won’t feature important internal changes to the memory or processor.

“Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models,” a Nintendo spokesperson told The Verge following yesterday’s official announcement.

In addition to the doubled internal storage capacity and new OLED display, the new model will also come with a redesigned dock sporting a build-in wired LAN port.

Those only interested in the new stand-alone dock will be happy to learn that it will be made available separately through the official Nintendo website.

“The white dock and black dock will be sold separately (no HDMI cable, no AC adaptor, not in a package) on the Nintendo online store. It will not be sold at retail,” Nintendo told website Digital Trends.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED model launches globally alongside Metroid Dread on October 8 for $ 349.99.