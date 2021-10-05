Nintendo Switch OLED Teardown Video Confirms HDMI 2.0 Port on New Dock, 4K, HDR Ready HDMI Cable

A new Nintendo Switch OLED teardown video has been shared online a few hours ago, confirming some very interesting details on the dock.

The new video, which has been put together by Nintendo Prime, confirms that the new dock sold together with the Nintendo Switch OLED is capable of outputting 4K, 60 FPS, at least on paper, as the HDMI port on the dock is an HDMI 2.0 port, which is required for 4K resolution output.

While this may not mean much by itself, as it could be Nintendo simply upgrading the HDMI port to a more recent standard, the new console also ships with an HDMI cable that is capable of handling 4K, 60FPS with HDR, hinting at the fact that the Japanese company may have future-proofed the dock for another Switch model capable of 4K resolution.

Rumors of a new Nintendo Switch with 4K resolution support have been circulating online for a long time. Last week, Bloomberg reported that at least 11 different gaming companies have a development kit for this rumored system, and Nintendo itself released a statement to deny this rumor, which only added fuel to the fire, considering the Japanese company rarely comments on rumors.

The Nintendo Switch OLED launches worldwide this week, on October 8th. We will keep you updated on the rumored 4K Switch as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.