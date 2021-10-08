Nintendo Switch OLED Joy-Con Controller Features All the Latest Improvements, Nintendo Confirms

The Joy-Con controller included with the Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest version of the controller, which includes a slew of improvements over previous versions.

In a new Ask the Developer shared on the company's official website, Nintendo Deputy General Manager, Technology Development Department Toru Yamashita talked about the improvements that have been introduced with the latest Joy-Con controller, detailing how the company improved the analog parts of the controller for improved wear resistance and durability.

The analog stick at first release cleared the Nintendo reliability test using the method of rotating the stick while continually applying a load to it, with the same criteria as the Wii U GamePad's analog stick. As we have always been trying to improve it as well, we have investigated the Joy-Con controllers used by the customers and repeatedly improved the wear resistance and durability. The parts of the Joy-Con analog sticks are not something that can be bought off the shelf but are specially designed, so we have undergone a lot of considerations to improve them. In addition, we improved the reliability test itself, and we have continued to make changes to improve durability and clear this new test. When the effects of our improvements were confirmed, we promptly incorporated them into the Joy-Con controllers that are included with the console, Nintendo Switch Lite, and the ones sold individually, that were manufactured at that time. This involves the internal components of the Joy-Con, so you can't tell the improvements from the outside, but we use the new versions of the parts when we repair them. Also, similar continual improvements have been made for the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller as well.

All the latest improvements are included with the new Joy-Con included with the Nintendo Switch OLED, Yamashita later confirmed.

The degree of wear depends on factors like the combination of the materials and forms, so we continue to make improvements by researching which combinations are less likely to wear. We mentioned that the Joy-Con controller specifications hadn't changed in the sense that we didn't add new features such as new buttons, but the analog sticks in the Joy-Con controllers included with Nintendo Switch – OLED Model are the latest version with all the improvements. Needless to say, so are the analog sticks included in Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, separately sold Joy-Con controllers, and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller that are currently being shipped.

The Nintendo Switch OLED launched today worldwide. The new model of the console comes with an improved screen, a new dock with a LAN port, and more.