Nintendo Switch OLED Model Announced, Out October 8th for $349

The long-rumored Nintendo Switch OLED model has been finally announced. This updated version of the popular hybrid handheld/home console will be available starting October 8th (the same day of the Metroid Dread launch) globally at a price of $349.99. However, this is not the Switch Pro, which means the hardware specifications are practically the same and there is no 4K upscaling or NVIDIA DLSS support. The only major changes are the new 7-inch display and the doubled internal storage capacity.

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser stated:

The new Nintendo Switch OLED model is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode. With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s the Nintendo Switch OLED model, Nintendo Switch, or Nintendo Switch Lite.

