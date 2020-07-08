New Regular Nintendo Direct is Rumored to Take Place Later This Month

Nintendo is reportedly gearing up for a new Nintendo Direct broadcast later this month.

At least, that’s what Pokémon insider KeliosFR has been saying on both ResetEra and Twitter. Kelios, who correctly called March’s Nintendo Direct Mini earlier this year, took to the ResetEra forums yesterday to share information about a possible ‘regular’ Nintendo Direct this month.

New Nintendo Direct Reportedly Scheduled for the Week of March 26; Nindies Showcase Said to Air Next Week

Following his initial post, including an image of the iconic Switch snap, Kelios continued to post hints at both ResetEra and Twitter.

According to the insider, Nintendo is currently planning to air a new Direct broadcast around the 20th of July.

As with all rumors, please take the information with a fair pinch of salt. For quite a time, various ‘insiders’ have claimed to know of new Direct broadcasts, with most of them not airing at all.

Nintendo’s latest Direct aired back in March of this year. This Mini Direct focused on Bioshock, XCOM 2, Borderlands, and Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition.

Nintendo Announces New Nintendo Direct for Today Focused on This Year’s Nintendo Switch Games

The latest Nintendo Direct Mini presentation was packed with information on Nintendo Switch games and content in 2020, from closer looks on Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition and BRAVELY DEFAULT II, to reveals of new titles such as Good Job!, 51 Worldwide Games and popular game series collections from 2K: XCOM 2, Borderlands and BioShock! It also shed light on upcoming software updates, events and DLC for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ring Fit Adventure, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order.

Like many of you out there, we’re really thirsty for some Nintendo announcements, more specifically, news about the rumored Mario Anniversary re-releases for the Nintendo Switch.

As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more info comes in on this rumored new Nintendo Direct.