New Need for Speed in Development While Heat Is EA’s First Game to Get CrossPlay

Yesterday, Need for Speed fans were treated to a whole bunch of news. First of all, Criterion (now the lead studio on the IP once again) announced that it's focusing on a new installment following the latest update to Need for Speed Heat, which added cross-play between all platforms, a first for a game published by Electronic Arts.

According to the developers, the new Need for Speed will build upon the foundation of Heat and the feedback of players on what went wrong with that game in order to create 'the most expressive, most socially connected, action-packed game yet'.

EA Access Coming to Steam, Dragon Age Inquisition and More Available Now at a Discount

With EA Play Live 2020 due soon, we may get a teaser for the newly announced title, though it sounds like the game could be far off from release. Meanwhile, if you want to try Need for Speed Heat, the game will become available on June 16th to EA Access and Origin Access Basic subscribers.