Need for Speed Unbound Leaked Footage Appears on the Web

It looks like someone got their hands on a pre-release copy of Need for Speed Unbound, releasing footage on the Web. There are currently two videos still on YouTube (though they may not last long, depending on the speed of EA's DMCA squad) showing nearly twenty minutes of gameplay.

The image quality is far from pristine, with the first video captured at 720p and the second at 1080p, but it's still the longest stretch of footage we've seen yet for Need for Speed Unbound.

Need for Speed Unbound marks the return to the series of developer Criterion Games, which took over from Ghost Games (now a mere support studio). Its release was delayed by EA's decision to put all hands on deck last year to ship Battlefield 2042, temporarily halting development on the Need for Speed installment as Criterion was asked to help DICE with their game release.

We only got official information about Unbound a short while ago. EA announced it on October 6th, confirming earlier rumors that it would feature hybrid realistic/anime visuals (cel-shaded characters, optional anime-style graphic effects, but realistic environments) and a renewed focus on street racing. The game is officially launching on December 2nd, though EA Play/EA Play Pro subscribers and owners of the Palace Edition can get in three days earlier.

On PC, the game will support NVIDIA DLSS 3. For a complete overview of Need for Speed Unbound, which will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles, jump here.

The world is your canvas in Need for Speed Unbound. Prove you have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Across 4 intense weeks of racing, earn enough cash to enter weekly qualifiers, beat the competition, and make your mark on the street racing scene while outdriving and outsmarting the cops. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your unique style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack led by A$AP Rocky and AWGE that bumps in every corner of the world. Express yourself to the fullest with the freshest new art styles and signature tags that represent what you're all about. With separate single- and multiplayer campaigns, this latest edition in the Need for Speed franchise from Criterion Games delivers hours of electric, adrenaline-pumping action.