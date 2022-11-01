Menu
Company

Need for Speed Unbound Rolls Out Slick New Gameplay and Palace Special Edition Details

Nathan Birch
Nov 1, 2022, 02:41 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound is just around the bend, and EA and Criterion have revealed a new gameplay trailer and more details about the game’s Palace Edition. The new trailer mostly focuses on the new goodies included in the Palace Edition, but it also serves as a nice new chunk of gameplay, featuring a look at NFS Unbound’s slick action and shiny rides. Check it out for yourself, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
EA and Marvel Announce Partnership to Create 3 New Action-Adventure Games

While we already had a broad outline of what would be included in the $80 Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition, here’s the new, more detailed breakdown…

  • Four stunningly intense custom rides, created in collaboration with Palace, including:
    • Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020
    • Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976
    • BMW M3 Evolution II E30 1988
    • Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017
  • Exclusive Palace Driving Effects to stand out from the competition in style
  • Stacked Palace Clothing Pack including 20 items for players to express their true style with:
    • 1 pair of Palace Vans Jeremy the Duck Skate Slip Ons
    • 2 caps and a beanie including the GTX 3 Racing Cap
    • 2 motorsports styled jackets including the Palace AMG Driving Jacket
    • 9 curated Palace tops including polos, tshirts, hoodies, long sleeve and shirt
    • 5 bottoms including Palace Woodland & Desert Cargo Short as well as track shorts and a selection of joggers
  • A variety of Palace decals and ‘Palifornia’ License Plate to create your own Palace custom car.
  • Tri-Ferg Character Pose and Palace Banner Artwork

The cars look cool enough, but I’m not sure I’m shelling out extra for exclusive virtual jogging pants. But that’s just me. Haven’t been keeping up on Need for Speed Unbound? Here’s everything you need to know about the EA and Criterion’s racer.

Need for Speed Unbound will be drifting onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 2.

Products mentioned in this post

Need for Speed Unbound
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order