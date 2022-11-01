Need for Speed Unbound Rolls Out Slick New Gameplay and Palace Special Edition Details

Need for Speed Unbound is just around the bend, and EA and Criterion have revealed a new gameplay trailer and more details about the game’s Palace Edition. The new trailer mostly focuses on the new goodies included in the Palace Edition, but it also serves as a nice new chunk of gameplay, featuring a look at NFS Unbound’s slick action and shiny rides. Check it out for yourself, below.

While we already had a broad outline of what would be included in the $80 Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition, here’s the new, more detailed breakdown…

Four stunningly intense custom rides, created in collaboration with Palace, including: Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976 BMW M3 Evolution II E30 1988 Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017

Exclusive Palace Driving Effects to stand out from the competition in style

Stacked Palace Clothing Pack including 20 items for players to express their true style with: 1 pair of Palace Vans Jeremy the Duck Skate Slip Ons 2 caps and a beanie including the GTX 3 Racing Cap 2 motorsports styled jackets including the Palace AMG Driving Jacket 9 curated Palace tops including polos, tshirts, hoodies, long sleeve and shirt 5 bottoms including Palace Woodland & Desert Cargo Short as well as track shorts and a selection of joggers

A variety of Palace decals and ‘Palifornia’ License Plate to create your own Palace custom car.

Tri-Ferg Character Pose and Palace Banner Artwork

The cars look cool enough, but I’m not sure I’m shelling out extra for exclusive virtual jogging pants. But that’s just me. Haven’t been keeping up on Need for Speed Unbound? Here’s everything you need to know about the EA and Criterion’s racer.

Need for Speed Unbound will be drifting onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 2.