Need for Speed Unbound Trailer Showcases Intense Races Against Cops and Rivals

Need for Speed Unbound seems to have captured fans’ imaginations since being unveiled earlier this month, although not a lot of actual gameplay has been shown. Thankfully, today EA and Criterion rolled out their most significant trailer to date. This one largely focuses on a key component of any Need for Speed game – outrunning the cops. There’s also a look at the game’s more traditional races, betting system, and more. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Here’s a bit more detail on how progression and side-bets work in Need for Speed Unbound…

The Grand

"Lakeshore’s ultimate racing challenge, The Grand, is a wheel-spinning test of speed and skill. Put it all on the line and showcase your driving on the biggest stage in the city."

Enter the Weekly Qualifier

"Over four in-game weeks, maximise your Bank by competing in events and boosting your cash through placing side bets against Rival Racers. Invest that cash in your ride and create a custom that will turn heads in Saturday’s Weekly Qualifier."

Up the ante by challenging Rival Racers with side bets to maximise the prize pot.

There’s money to be made all over Lakeshore City, but there’s always a risk attached to every reward. Be bold to make Bank.

Risk It All

"Time is money in Lakeshore City, so find the fastest way to earn enough Bank to enter the Weekly Qualifiers and make it to The Grand. Rival Racers are always up for a challenge and placing side bets is a sure-fire way to fill your pockets... so long as you’re fast enough to back it up."

Make it to the weekend with enough Bank to enter the Weekly Qualifier.

Not making Bank fast enough? Take a risk and challenge a Rival Racer with a side bet.

…and here’s how the police will operate in Lakeshore City.

Escape the Cops

"Getting noticed means also attracting the wrong kind of attention and the more you race, the more you build Heat. While the cops pile on the pressure, take control of the chase with new escape mechanics and places to lay low in Lakeshore's underground?"

"Pay me what you owe me." Master new escape mechanics to earn bonus cash for evading the cops and avoid punishments for getting busted. Take bigger risks and you'll get more. So what do you say, are you up for the challenge?

The cops in Lakeshore City don't play around. New foreign cars and pursuit helicopters will push your driving to the limit in every chase.

Feeling the heat already? Get enough unwanted attention and the cops will come to take you down at any point, including surprising racers mid-event for more unexpected thrills.

Need for Speed Unbound drifts onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 2.