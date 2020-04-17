If you are planning to buy the iPhone SE 2020 then you should know that there is no headphone jack and no 3.5mm adapter in the package.

Either Go Wireless, Buy a 3.5mm Adapter or Just Used the Lightning EarPods as 2020 iPhone SE Does Not Feature a Headphone Jack

It is absolutely not surprise at this point that Apple has ditched the headphone jack. If you are upgrading from the other older iPhone SE to the new one, then you should know that you have to make the ultimate sacrifice as well.

2020 iPhone SE Is Now Available for Pre-Order

With the iPhone 7 and some other models, Apple shipped the smartphone with a 3.5mm adapter so you can use your old-school headphones. But now, Apple doesn't even ship the adapter with its latest smartphones, including the iPhone SE. So, you are either forced to invest in a new pair of wireless headphones, use the wired EarPods with Lightning connector that will ship with iPhone SE, or you can buy the 3.5mm adapter which Apple sells for $7.99. The choice is completely yours.

In all honesty, buying a pair of wireless headphones for your smartphone or tablet is the way to go. They are super convenient, tons of options are available, and over time they have gotten very cheap, too. You honestly don't have to buy the AirPods for the ultimate in wireless audio. A little bit of exploring can land you with great options from companies like Anker.

For its price, the iPhone SE packs some serious muscle. Starting at just $399 for the 64GB model, you get Wi-Fi 6, wireless charging, IP67 water-resistance, A13 Bionic chip from iPhone 11 Pro, and there's even dual-SIM support. Apple even kept the Touch ID sensor in this release, so you do not have to deal with Face ID at all. In fact, speaking in terms of performance alone, the iPhone SE really, really puts many flagships to shame out there, all thanks to the A13 Bionic chip.

