iPhone Fold Launch Still a Few Years Away, Says New Report

With Apple continuing to dominate its competition with impressive iPhone sales, why would the company want to change its current sales formula by launching the iPhone Fold this early? Well, according to a notable report, the technology giant does have plans to launch a device in this form factor, but we should not expect it this year or the next.

New Information Claims That the iPhone Fold Could Launch Three Years From Now

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone Fold, or Apple’s first foldable iPhone is still two to three years away, and that is still expecting a lot from the company. Assuming Apple does not see a viable market for a product like this, which according to a previous report, that might be the case, it is possible the company scraps the launch altogether, despite the prototype being able to go through the mass production phase.

Apple Warns Leakers Again, Says it Misleads Third-Party iPhone Case Manufacturers

Ming-Chi Kuo earlier predicted that Apple’s iPhone Fold could be immensely popular, though not as much as the current candy-bar-shaped models, with up to 20 million shipments expected in 2023. Other details predicted by the TF International Securities analyst mentioned an 8-inch display QHD+ OLED flexible screen, and while he has not commented on much else, previous rumors indicate that the upcoming smartphone will sport a clamshell design.

Rumors also claim this iPhone Fold would get stylus support, with another source stating that the launch will happen in 2022 instead of 2023, and the device would be sold for a pricey $1,499. Looking at the state of foldable handsets, there is a ton of work to be done when it comes to durability and affordability. While we will eventually reach that stage in a couple of years, it is unlikely Apple will proceed will such a launch unless it is absolutely confident that there is significant demand for it.

Do you think the iPhone Fold will launch in a few years? Share your thoughts down in the comments.