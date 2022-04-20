New Gwent Game Project Nekker Will Not Release on Consoles, CD Projekt Red Confirms

Project Nekker, the new Gwent standalone game currently in development by CD Projekt Red, is not coming to consoles, according to the developer.

As confirmed to IGN by Gwent comms lead Paweł Burza, the new game will only hit PC, iOS, and Android when it launches later this year. Game Director Vladimir Torstov further elaborated on the game not coming to consoles in the latest This Week in Gwent, saying that as Gwent is no longer available on consoles, they are not planning to bring any future spin-off to consoles as well.

With consoles, we left them for a reason. There was obviously some good about them otherwise it wouldn’t be released on consoles in the first place, but for live service games with frequent updates it was a really tough experience. Overall, since we’re not there, we’re not planning to bring any of our spin-offs to consoles at this point.

Project Nekker will be the second Gwen spin-off game released by CD Projekt Red. The first, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, is an excellent featuring a great story that wouldn't fill amiss in a main entry in the series, as I highlighted in my review.

With its excellent story, charming characters, varied and engaging gameplay experience, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales can be considered a true The Witcher game, despite not being a traditional RPG. The game may be too easy, but this small flaw in no way compromises the game's overall quality.

Project Nekker launches on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC, iOS, and Android. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.