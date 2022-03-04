Grand Theft Auto V PS5/XSX Display Modes Include Performance RT Mode; Enhancements Detailed

Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will feature three different display modes, including a Performance RT mode that will support ray tracing while targeting 60 FPS.

The upcoming new versions of the open-world game developed by Rockstar Games will feature, alongside the already mentioned Performance RT display mode, Fidelity, and Performance Modes. The first will offer the best visual quality, with 4K resolution support, ray tracing, and 30 FPS target framerate. The second will offer the most responsive gameplay experience, targeting 60 FPS.

Choose from one of three detailed new graphics settings to tailor your gameplay experience for what matters most to you. Fidelity Mode is tuned for the highest visual quality and targets 30 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled while the Xbox Series S supports upscaled 4K resolution. Performance Mode is tuned for the most responsive gameplay experience and targets 60 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support upscaled 4K resolution while the Xbox Series S supports a resolution of 1080p. In addition, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have Performance RT mode, a hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance modes supporting upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targeting 60 FPS.

The new versions of Grand Theft Auto V will also come with other enhancements, such as faster loading times, increased population and traffic, improved lighting, and more. The PlayStation 5 version will also come with Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers support, and Tempest 3D audio support. The Xbox Series X and S versions will support Spatial Sound.

These new versions also offer across-the-board improvements including faster loading times, increased population and traffic variety, increased vegetation density, improved lighting quality across shadows, water reflections, and other elements. Plus improved anti-aliasing, motion-blur, highly detailed new explosions, fire, and much more.

Additional information on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online can be found on Rockstar Games' official website.

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S digitally on March 15th. Retail releases will launch next month.