New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Screenshots and Details Highlight Sephiroth, Aerith, The All-New Roch, Shiva Summon and More

New Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshots and details have been released by Square Enix, highlighting Sephiroth, Aerith, the all-new Roche, Summons and more.

Two new key art pieces have been released alongside several character close-ups, providing additional info on the key figures in the upcoming Remake. Aside from close-ups of Sephiroth, President Shinra, the all-new 3-C Soldier ‘Roche’ and Heidegger, Square Enix has revealed some interesting details about Aerith’s unique abilities in battle. Another interesting new detail is that in Final Fantasy VII Remake, Summons will fight either automatically or through player commands.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Receives New Screenshot & Concept Art Showcasing Cloud and the Shinra Building

Sephiroth

Sephiroth is famed as the finest member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit. His gallant efforts in the war with Wutai made him a hero - and he’s inspired many a brave youth to join SOLDIER.







Sephiroth is believed to have died during a top secret mission, but there may be far more to the story than people know…

President Shinra

The current president of the Shinra Electric Power Company raised the company up from a small arms manufacturer to the massively powerful conglomerate it is today.

He can be generous to his allies, but when it comes to business he’s utterly ruthless. He’s willing to use cutthroat business tactics to make a profit - and eliminate anyone who gets in the way.

Heidegger

As well as being the director of Public Security, Heidegger has been President Shinra’s right-hand man since the early days of the company. He’s just as ruthless as his boss, and will do anything to get what he wants - even sacrifice his own subordinates.

He’s trusted implicitly by the President, and this has made Public Security the most powerful department within Shinra.

Roche

This 3-C SOLDIER turned rebel is also known as Speed Demon.

He loves bikes, speed and anyone who can give him a challenge. His comrades, however, find him annoying - he constantly squeals his rear tire and makes them choke on fumes of burnt rubber.

Aerith in battle

These next screenshots demonstrate how Aerith fights. A press of the square button will make her launch a ranged magic attack.

By pressing square in repeatedly, or holding the button, successive attacks can be unleashed. In addition, the number of targets hit will increase, and attacks will cover a wider area.











By pressing the Triangle button, Aerith will unleash her unique ability - Tempest.

You can also charge the attack by holding the Triangle button - at maximum charge it will explode repeatedly after it hits an enemy.

Aerith - unique abilities

‘Soul Drain’ lets Aerith absorb MP from a foe. As she specializes in magic attacks, using this skill will be a necessity in tough fights.

Lustrous Shield’ allows Aerith to summon a magical barrier, which will keep enemies at bay and block projectiles. What’s more, any attackers who come into contact with the shield will take damage.

Shiva - a very cool Summon

Characters in FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE can use Summon Materia - orbs let them summon an intensely powerful ally into the fight.

The Queen of Ice Shiva is one such Summon. This frosty figure gives an icy glare to enemies and a loving smile to allies. She skates around the battlefield, and manipulates the air to freeze enemies in the blink of an eye.





Once summoned, Shiva will fight automatically, but you can also issue commands to make her use specific abilities. Heavenly Strike creates a giant glacier and smashes it down onto an opponent!

Summons are governed by a special gauge - when it’s empty they’ll disappear... but just before they leave, they’ll deliver an especially powerful move.

In Shiva’s case, it’s Diamond Dust - a move fans of the original FINAL FANTASY VII may remember. Shiva encases enemies in ice and then shatters them in spectacular fashion