Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Final Trailer is Packed With Big Character Moments and Spoilers

Final Fantasy VII Remake finally arrives next week (actually, the game's already out in many parts of the world) and so, Square Enix has dropped one more trailer, and it’s a doozy! Unlike most game trailers, this one is almost entirely made up of character moments from cutscenes, as we get a first glimpse at a number of faces we haven’t yet seen. There are also a lot of spoilers – granted, this is a remake of a 23-year-old game, but as hinted in this trailer, we may be seeing some major story changes when all is said and done.

You can check out FF7 Remake’s final trailer, below, and again SPOILER warning if you’re hoping to go in fresh!

I told you they showed a lot! I guess Square Enix just decided to open the floodgates now that everyone in Australia and the UK already have the game. Not sure what this Final Fantasy VII Remake business is all about? Here’s the game’s official description:

The world is under the control of Shinra, a corporation controlling the planet's life force as mako energy. In the city of Midgar, Cloud Strife, former member of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary lends his aid to the Avalanche resistance group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him. Final Fantasy VII Remake is a reimagining of the iconic original with unforgettable characters, a mind-blowing story, and epic battles. The story of this first, standalone game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original Final Fantasy VII.

Final Fantasy VII Remake arrives on PS4 on April 10 (unless you’re one of those lucky folks who got it early). Stay tuned for Wccftech’s full review of the game!