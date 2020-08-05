New Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Update Being Deployed; Full Patch Notes Inside

Activision is currently rolling out the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 update across all platforms.

The new August 5th update weighs in at 54GB for PC players and roughly 50GB for those on Xbox One. PS4 players are required to download approximately 34GB of new data. According to developer Infinity Ward, the game size will be decreased on consoles once the new Season of content has been integrated into the game, provided that players had the previous update installed.

According to community manager Ashton Williams, the brand-new update should be available across PC/PS4 and Xbox One at 11 PM PST. Check out the official release notes for the new patch down below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Update Release Notes PLAYLIST UPDATE Modern Warfare Ground War (Adding Verdansk International Airport) Blueprint Gunfight Search and Destroy Double Down (12v12) Face-Off (Livestock) Oil Rig and Harbor 24/7

Warzone BR Duos BR Trios BR Quads BR Solos Buy Back (previously called BR Solos Stimulus) Blood Money Quads Mini Royale Trios (Fast-paced Battle Royale in condensed areas of Verdansk)

GENERAL FIXES: Added Weapon Inspect!

Fix for an issue where store bundle images could get stuck on the previous bundle image when scrolling on PC

Fixes to prevent screen tearing

Fix for an issue where Price and Gaz occasionally lose their eye models while navigating various menus

Fixed a bug where, when the ‘Headshots Only’ option is set in a custom game, the male Operator hitboxes aren’t functioning properly

Fix for an issue where the default scope on the Rytec AMR cannot be customized

Fix for a bug where Care Packages, Juggernauts, and Emergency Airdrops were not getting properly refunded to the player if getting the ‘Too many vehicles, refunding killstreak’ message in a Custom Game

Stopping Power rounds are now preserved on dropped weapons

Added a brief decay period when transitioning from heavy footsteps (sprint, tactical sprint) to lighter footsteps (walk). This addresses players immediately becoming quiet upon slowing down from fast movements

Fixed a bug where the player’s choice of weapon fire and scope states were not being saved and restored after interacting with the Sentry Gun, Shield Turret, and Care Package

(We'll have weapon tuning and other weapon adjustments in a future patch. Stay tuned for updates.) MODERN WARFARE: Fix for invisible collision appearing in Barakett Promenade

Fix for a bug where the 23.0" RPK Barrel was appearing broken in-game and in the Gunsmith menu

Fix for an exploit where players were able to give themselves unlimited ammo

Fix for an exploit using the Recon Drone and Care Package

The PKM – Bludgeoner will now gather ammo from any other PKM weapon

Fixed an issues where players were hearing the missed hit VO for the Precision Airstrike when right after calling it in

Added a VO line when a player’s High Alert warning is triggered

Fixed an issue where players could receive ‘wallbang’ kills when shooting through players WARZONE: New Warzone loot items!

Gulag weapons will now rotate every week between four sets total

Increased effective damage range for all semi-auto DMR and semi-auto Sniper Rifles

Increased effective damage range for the FR 5.56

Fix for a bug where the player’s physics could be controlled by the helicopter while they parachute out

Fix for an issue where players were unable to call in any Air Strikes

Fix for seeing invalid pings on the Heartbeat Sensor

Added new VO lines to warn players of enemy Recon Drones being called in near them (BR only)

Previously, the Most Wanted contract could respawn dead players. Now, it can respawn players in the Gulag in any state

Fix for the ‘Alive in Gas’ challenge timer CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE: Fix for an exploit while inside the blue kiosks on Piccadilly

New restricted attachments: Muzzle – Suppressors (all) Optic – Thermal Sights (all) Underbarrel – Merc Foregrip

CO-OP MODES (Tac Ops, Classic Special Operations, Survival): Team Ping is now enabled in these modes

New Challenges: Playing it Bogart – Defeat enemies in style while supporting your teammates in these Co-Op Focused Challenges SPECIAL OPERATIONS: SURVIVAL Added new map, Crash

Fix for exploit involving the Equipment Store PC: Improved stability

VRAM usage is now displayed in 2 separate bars: one for Warzone and the other for multiplayer

Added a keybind for Air Vehicles’ Horn in the Killstreak and Vehiclestab in the Options men

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone are available globally now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.