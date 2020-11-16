Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Sets New Day 1 Digital Sales Record
Following the news that Assassin's Creed Valhalla managed to beat Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the UK launch week physical sales, Activision sent out a brief statement to reveal that the new Call of Duty entry did manage to set a new day-1 digital sales record.
Anna Malmhake, EMEA Managing Director EMEA at Activision Blizzard, stated:
Friday’s release of Black Ops Cold War set a new record as the highest first day digital sales worldwide in franchise history. Thank you to Call of Duty players everywhere. Launch is just the start This new title is releasing into the largest and most engaged Call of Duty community ever. We look forward to delivering an incredible amount of free post launch content, events and support for the entire community as Black Ops Cold War evolves just as we did last year following the release of Modern Warfare.
Did you purchase the game and if so, what do you think of it so far? Let us know in the comments!
Campaign
Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more.
Multiplayer
Bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Engage in deniable operations as an elite operative using state of the art tools of the tradecraft across a variety of experiences from small skirmishes to all out, vehicle-fueled warfare.
Zombies
Uncover dark Cold War experiments that unleash a new Zombie threat to take on in frightening and intense co-operative gameplay with friends.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.94
USD 59.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter