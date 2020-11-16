Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Sets New Day 1 Digital Sales Record

Following the news that Assassin's Creed Valhalla managed to beat Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the UK launch week physical sales, Activision sent out a brief statement to reveal that the new Call of Duty entry did manage to set a new day-1 digital sales record.

Anna Malmhake, EMEA Managing Director EMEA at Activision Blizzard, stated:

Friday’s release of Black Ops Cold War set a new record as the highest first day digital sales worldwide in franchise history. Thank you to Call of Duty players everywhere. Launch is just the start This new title is releasing into the largest and most engaged Call of Duty community ever. We look forward to delivering an incredible amount of free post launch content, events and support for the entire community as Black Ops Cold War evolves just as we did last year following the release of Modern Warfare.

