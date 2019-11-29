Black Friday Update: Head over to this link to get the Zirconia watch for just $157.99 (no code required, simply add to the cart and the price will automatically come down) | this link for discount on Titanium edition ($176.99).

Amazfit GTR was the best selling Android smartwatch of the entire year - at least on our site. Bringing high end specs packed in a gorgeous body, this Android smartwatch also ties seamlessly with iPhones. Just ahead of the holiday season, Xiaomi has released an upgrade to this beautiful watch with two variations.

Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium Edition is available for $199.99 while the more shiny, Amazfit GTR Zirconia Swarovski Edition is a 42mm watch being sold for $169.99 (there's a $5 early buyer discount live right now).

Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition for $164.99 $157.99

I am completely blown over by this design. Getting away from the now redundant pinks and rose golds, this smartwatch is sporting a fun and almost classic white and gold combination with some extra zirconia thrown in for that extra shine.

This absolutely stunning and yet not too over the top smartwatch is water-resistant, has 12 Sports Modes, up to 12 days of battery life for normal use, over 100 watch faces, and more. Some of the highlights include:

1.2-inch AMOLED 326PPI 390 x 390 resolution with corning gorilla glass & anti-fingerprint coating

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0

Screen size: 1.2 inch

Waterproof / Water-Resistant: Yes

IP rating: 5ATM

Glittering bezel, 60 brillant pieces of zirconia from Swarovski

from Swarovski Leather quick release straps with a premium look & sweat proof

Dial size: 42.6mm * 42.6mm * 9.2mm

Band size: 197mm * 20mm * 9mm

Package Contents: Smartwatch, Charging Cable, Manual (English, Spanish, Russian, Italian, French, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese, German, Turkish, Polish, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Hebrew)

Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium Edition for $194.99 $176.99

Coming to the Titanium Edition, Amazfit GTR 47mm adopts titanium to make the watch light and robust. Its makers say that "together with cozy Fluorubber watchband, the feeling is comparable to high-end mechanical watch."

Fitting perfectly with business and sports needs, Amazfit GTR 47mm sounds like an absolute winner with its 24-days battery life (even though I can't stop falling for the glitter of the 42mm!)

Some of the highlights of Amazfit 47mm Titanium Edition:

Titanium bezel makes this watch more classic and durable (titanium is 30% harder and nearly 50% lighter than steel)

Anti allergy: no nickel, comfortable to wear even when skin sweats, eco-friendly and recyclable

Fluorubber quick release watch band, allowing you comfortable to wear it for a long time

1.39 inch AMOLED Display with high 326PPI 454 x 454 resolution

5 ATM water-resistance (up to 50 meters water pressure)

Battery Capacity: 410mAh | Charging Time: 1.5 - 2 Hours | Standby time: 24 days

Dial size: 47.2mm * 47.2mm * 10.7mm

Band size: 197mm * 22mm * 9mm

Wondering which one is for you? Well, you either can pull zirconia off or you can't, BUT here's a specs comparison chart to help you decide out of the looks.

You can get Amazfit 42mm Glitter Edition for $164.99 and 47mm Titanium Edition for $194.99 over at at this link.