Today NVIDIA unveiled their very impressive new GeForce RTX 30 Series family of GPUs, and a number of publishers are showing off what their games will look like on the new cards. This of course includes Cyberpunk 2077, which offers up some absolutely gorgeous new raytracing-enhanced lighting, reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion, and more. But enough of my blabbing, check out the new Cyberpunk 2077 footage for yourself, below!

Damn, looking gooood! CD Projekt Red doesn't specify which card the above footage is running on exactly, but presumably it's one of the beefier models (the 3080 or 3090). Somehow haven’t been keeping up with Cyberpunk 2077? Here’s the game’s official description:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you. Play as a mercenary outlaw - Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.

Live in the city of the future - Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

Steal the implant that grants eternal life - Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 19. A Google Stadia release is also in the works, and enhanced Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game are expected in 2021.