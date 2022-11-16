Netflix Finally Gives You a Better Way to Get Rid of Freeloaders

Perhaps one of the most annoying thing about having a Netflix account is the whole ordeal of sharing your account with others. Sure, the account sharing feature is a good one not when almost everyone wants your account for streaming content. Then there is the annoyance that comes with saying no to them. The company is currently working on making the account sharing a bit more streamlined and in its efforts, has released a feature that now lets you manage all the accounts signed into your account, and much like Steam does, you can now manage who has access and whether you want to revoke the access or not.

Want to Kick Someone Off Your Netflix Account? The Company Has Just Introduced a New Feature That Makes Everything Super Easy

Netflix made this announcement on the blog and mentioned that the feature is called Manage Access and Devices and it is going to roll out today. The purpose of this feature is rather simple, as the owner of the account, all you need to manage your account is now on a single page.

You can look at the image below to see how this feature is going to work.

As you can see in the image above, the Manage Access and Devices feature on Netflix shows you the devices that are logged in as well as what the users that have watched something recently, when they have watched using the service, along with the location. The best thing about this feature, however, is that you can just go ahead and individually sign out devices that you no longer want to remained signed in. Previously, you had to force all devices to sign in again and that was not the most efficient way, but this new feature should make things easier.

Over the past couple of months, we have also heard that Netflix has been cracking down on password sharing and even though that is still not completely implemented, this is a great start to get rid of freeloaders who somehow, always find a way to get access to your account.

Do you think Netflix is taking the right steps to prevent account sharing and freeloading? Let us know what your thoughts are.