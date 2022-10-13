Netflix Introduces Ad-Supported Tier Called Basic with Ads

Months after being reported and being in the news, Netflix has finally gone ahead and introduced Basic with Ads, the company's take on an ad-supported subscription tier that you can pay for, especially if you are looking for something cheaper.

At this point, it is worth noting that you will still have to wait until November 3rd to actually be able to subscribe or switch to this tier, but the company has officially announced the details about this new Netflix tier, and we have everything that you need to know.

Netflix Basic with Ads: Everything You Need to Know

Let's get obvious out of the way. If you want Netflix Basics with Ads plan, you should be ready to spend $6.99 a month in the U.S. However, for those wondering about other regions, you would be getting the same plan in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

Netflix has also confirmed that the current plans and members will not be impacted in any way or form. The new tier will only be complementing the existing Basic, Standard, and Premium plans.

Now, it should not be a surprise but Netflix has also said that if you are going with the Basic with Ads plan, there are going to be some differences that you will experience.

First things first, you will still be able to access a variety of TV shows, movies, and personalized viewing experiences.

However, with the new Netflix plan, the video quality will be up to 720/HD, and you will be getting an average of 4 to 5 ads per hour. Additionally, a limited number of TV shows and movies will not be available due to licensing restrictions, something Netflix is working on, and you will not have the ability to download titles.

Simply put, Basic with Ads is everything that people have enjoyed about Netflix but at a lower cost. The company has mentioned how this is an attempt to reach out to a diverse audience including younger viewers who are moving away from watching linear TV.

Furthermore, Netflix has shed light on some ads and how they will work.

Ad Format : At launch, ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during shows and films.

Advertiser Controls : To help advertisers reach the right audience — and ensure our ads are more relevant for consumers — we’ll offer broad targeting capabilities by country and genre (e.g. action, drama, romance, sci-fi). Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand (e.g. sex, nudity or graphic violence).

Verification Tools : We have partnerships with and to verify the viewability and traffic validity of our ads starting in Q1 2023.

Audience Measurement: To enable advertisers to understand how Netflix can reach their target audience, Nielsen will use its Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) in the U.S. This will become available sometime in 2023 and eventually be reported through Nielsen ONE Ads.

As stated before, the new Netflix plan is going to launch in 12 countries in total and will be available on November 3rd, 2022, for just $6.99. You can read more about it here.