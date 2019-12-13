NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Is an Online Multiplayer Brawler Due Next Year
Publisher NetEase Games and development studio 24 Entertainment unveiled a new online multiplayer brawler game at The Game Awards 2019. Titled NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, it is due to release next year on PC; a Steam page is already available here, coupled with the full system requiements.
Ray, Producer on NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, stated:
In NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, players will feel every attack and utilise everything in their skillset and armoury to achieve victory. Our teams have created something visually stunning and instantly appealing to fans of multiplayer online combat, and we can’t wait to share more details on NARAKA: BLADEPOINT in early 2020.
The press release also contained additional details on the game and a brief debut gameplay trailer from The Game Awards 2019. Check it all out below.
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT offers close-range action set on the mysterious Eastern realm of Morus. The game features a boundless movement system that allows players to climb, hang, and even parkour. With an aim-at-whatever-you-want grappling hook and a sophisticated yet beginner-friendly combat system involving accessible block & parry mechanics, the game is designed to provide a brand-new experience of melee combat and world exploration. Integrating Eastern aesthetic and philosophy, the game presents a forsaken island of splendid landscapes as well as inexplicable enigmas.
Game Features:
- Unchained Combat System: Super free Map Interaction + Grappling Hook
- Unique Block & Parry Mechanics: No Defence or Block button
- Original multiplayer gameplay
- Stunning Eastern Art Style
System RequirementsMINIMUM:
- OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5 4th generation or AMD FX 6300 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 960, AMD Radeon R9 370 or equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available spaceRECOMMENDED:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i7 7th generation or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
