MultiVersus Announced By Warner Bros.; Rollback Netcode, Cross-Play Confirmed and More

Warner Bros. has announced MultiVersus today, its free-to-play crossover fighting game launching next year on PC and consoles.

The reveal video, which can be watched below, provides a first look at the experience, which will focus mainly on two versus two matches. The trailer also reveals the launch characters, which will include Batman, Superman, Bugs Bunny, Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, Tom and Jerry, and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, and confirms the game will feature cross-play support and rollback netcode.

MultiVersus is a brand-new, free-to-play platform fighter that lets you team up with or against your friends using some of the world’s most iconic characters including Batman, Shaggy, Superman, Bugs Bunny & more. Use unique co-op abilities, find your favorite fighter combos, and save the Multiverse! MultiVersus is scheduled for worldwide release in 2022 on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and PlayStation®4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC with full cross-play support, dedicated server-based rollback netcode and content-filled seasons. Pre-registration for upcoming playtests is available now at MultiVersus.com

MultiVersus launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One sometime in 2022. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.