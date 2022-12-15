MultiVersus Update 1.16 Brings Legendary Black Adam Variant, Game Of Thrones Map And More

A new MultiVersus update is now live on PC and consoles, introducing plenty of new content such as a new map and new character variants, new gameplay fixes, balance changes, and more.

The release of the 1.16 update marks the beginning of the FestiVersus, a winter-themed event that features 36 daily login rewards, the Holiday Cookie Shop that grants access to exclusive gifts, and the Snowball Fight Mode, which spices up the experience with a new snowball item.

The new MultiVersus also introduces a new map, the Game of Thrones: Throne Room Map, as well as items inspired by the popular TV show and new character variants, including a Black Adam Legendary variant featuring the likeness of Dwayne Johnson and Holiday variants for Batman, Finn, Gizmo, Jake, Reindog, Superman and Velma.

Lastly, the MultiVersus 1.16 update brings tons of game fixes and balance changes. You can learn all the details by checking out the official patch notes provided by developer Player First Games on the game's official website.

MultiVersus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One as a free-to-play game. You can learn more about the platform fighter by checking out my piece from a few months back.

MultiVersus has the potential to become one of the most popular platform fighters ever made, thanks to its solid gameplay and great roster, but the game's monetization scheme could have an impact on its popularity in the future, even though the content that matters most, characters can be unlocked for free with some effort. As the game is still in beta, Warner Bros. and Player First Game still have the chance to tweak and improve the system, and I sincerely hope they will. I want to play a fighting game for hundreds of hours to improve my skills, not to unlock more content that should be readily available.