Smash-Bros-Style Warner Bros. Fighter Featuring Everyone from Batman to Mad Max Rumored

Could a Super Warner Bros. fighting game be in the works? That’s the latest rumor making the rounds, and the partial list of potential characters is pretty wild. According to a leaker on Reddit, a Smash-Bros-style Warner Bros. fighting game is indeed in the works, and may incorporate tag team mechanics. A new Warner Bros. trademark for a video game called “Multiversus” has also been unearthed, possibly hinting at the fighter’s title. But of course, you’re really here to find out who’s going to be in this game, so here’s the list the leaker provided…

Shaggy (Scooby Doo)

Gandalf

Tom & Jerry

Batman

Fred Flintstone

Mad Max

Johnny Bravo

Apparently, Harry Potter and Ron were supposed to be in the game as well, but may have been dropped due to rights issues or possibly the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling. Now, an anonymous Reddit rumor like this usually wouldn’t be worth reporting, but leakmeister Jeff Grubb has since stepped in to lend the story more credibility – and muddy the waters slightly.

This WB platform fighter is real, but it is not a Netherrealm game. Come on. https://t.co/WkMiKf4dTH — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 24, 2021

Per the initial leak, Super Warner Bros. (I’m going to keep calling it that until it’s announced otherwise) is being developed by NetherRealm, but Grubb says that’s not true. The original leaker has since softened their stance, simply saying NR is involved in “some way,” which I don’t doubt. They are fighting game masters, so I’m sure they’ll advise whoever is making it, and I would suspect it’s a lock Sub-Zero, Scorpion and other Mortal Kombat characters will appear in the game.

Of course, as always, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but are you ready for another Smash-Bros-style fighter if this turns out to be legit? Who from the vast Warner Bros. media vault would you like to see in the game, keeping in mind they own Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, DC Comics, and, of course, the entire WB and New Line Cinema libraries? Heck, they also own Castle Rock Entertainment, which produced Seinfeld, so fingers crossed Newman’s in the game.