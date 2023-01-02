MultiVersus May Get Breaking Bad Content This Year, Senior Character Artist Teases

MultiVersus, the platform fighting game released in open beta last year by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Player First Games last year, is already one of the craziest crossovers ever made, allowing characters from a lot of different franchises to battle it out, but it seems like things are about to get even wilder in 2023.

Talking on Twitter, the game's Senior Character Artist Dan Eder told a fan going by the name of Walter White For MultiVersus asking for the main character of the Breaking Bad TV show to get added to the game to expect good things.

Expect good things — Dan Eder (@3DanEder) January 1, 2023

While the inclusion of Heisenberg or any other content inspired by Breaking Bad , by itself, would be wild, what would make this even more interesting for MultiVersus is the fact that the franchise is not owned by Warner Bros. but by Sony Pictures Television, meaning that the team is indeed set on adding characters and content from universes of non-Warner Bros. properties as revealed a while back.

Even without crazy crossovers like the teased Breaking Bad one, MultiVersus manages to be a solid platform fighter, with content getting added fairly regularly. Unfortunately, monetization can sour the experience, as I highlighted in my piece from last year.

MultiVersus has the potential to become one of the most popular platform fighters ever made, thanks to its solid gameplay and great roster, but the game's monetization scheme could have an impact on its popularity in the future, even though the content that matters most, characters can be unlocked for free with some effort. As the game is still in beta, Warner Bros. and Player First Game still have the chance to tweak and improve the system, and I sincerely hope they will. I want to play a fighting game for hundreds of hours to improve my skills, not to unlock more content that should be readily available.

MultiVersus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One as a free-to-play game. We will keep you updated on the content coming to the game as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.