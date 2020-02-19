MSI Optix MAG321CQR 32-Inch Curved Monitor on sale for $340 US

MSI Optix MAG321CQR 32-Inch Monitor is currently on sale at Newegg, which makes the initial price of $429.99 discounted to $339.99, which makes this 32-Inch monitor an excellent deal for anyone looking to get a massive 144 Hz curved display.

This curved 144 Hz display features a 1800R curvature and support for MSI's Mystic Light software

1800R Curvature MSI's gaming monitors use a curved display panel that has a curvature rate of 1800R, which allows for less eye strain when using this monitor for long gaming sessions. The curved display also helps with gameplay immersion, which makes you feel more connected to the entire experience.



WQHD Resolution MSI's Optix series gaming monitor features a 31.5" WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, and this higher resolution allows for even finer details while playing the latest games r watching movies/videos. The Optix series Gaming monitor will bring your game textures, characters, and environments to the highest level of immersion.













144 Hz Refresh Rate and 1 ms Response Time MSI gaming monitors are equipped with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, and the VA LED panel offers the best benefit in a fast-moving game genre like first-person shooters, fighters, and racing simulators. The Ultra-high refresh rate, along with the fast response time monitor will allow you to get ahead of your competition.

MSI Gaming App MSI's Optix MAG321CQR offers support for MSI's Gaming OSD App, and it makes changing various screen setting very easy. This app makes it, so you don't need to use the buttons on the monitor and go through the menus; the app allows you to use your keyboard and mouse to configure your monitor.

MSI Mystic Light Customization MSI's Optix MAG321CQR provides support for MSI Mystic Light, which allows you to customize your color scheme. With MSI Mystic Light, the Optix MAG321CQR's RGB lights provide a soft ambient light that can easily be synced with any other Mystic Light enabled gaming product.

Pricing This 32-Inch monitor typically costs $429.99 but is currently on sale taking 21% making the new price for this monitor $339.99. This lowered cost makes this monitor a fantastic deal and worth it for anyone looking to upgrade their current peripheral setup.

