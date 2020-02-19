MSI Optix MAG321CQR 32-Inch Curved Monitor on sale for $340 US
MSI Optix MAG321CQR 32-Inch Monitor is currently on sale at Newegg, which makes the initial price of $429.99 discounted to $339.99, which makes this 32-Inch monitor an excellent deal for anyone looking to get a massive 144 Hz curved display.
This curved 144 Hz display features a 1800R curvature and support for MSI's Mystic Light software
- 1800R Curvature
- MSI's gaming monitors use a curved display panel that has a curvature rate of 1800R, which allows for less eye strain when using this monitor for long gaming sessions.
- The curved display also helps with gameplay immersion, which makes you feel more connected to the entire experience.
- WQHD Resolution
- MSI's Optix series gaming monitor features a 31.5" WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, and this higher resolution allows for even finer details while playing the latest games r watching movies/videos.
- The Optix series Gaming monitor will bring your game textures, characters, and environments to the highest level of immersion.
- 144 Hz Refresh Rate and 1 ms Response Time
- MSI gaming monitors are equipped with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, and the VA LED panel offers the best benefit in a fast-moving game genre like first-person shooters, fighters, and racing simulators.
- The Ultra-high refresh rate, along with the fast response time monitor will allow you to get ahead of your competition.
- MSI Gaming App
- MSI's Optix MAG321CQR offers support for MSI's Gaming OSD App, and it makes changing various screen setting very easy.
- This app makes it, so you don't need to use the buttons on the monitor and go through the menus; the app allows you to use your keyboard and mouse to configure your monitor.
- MSI Mystic Light Customization
- MSI's Optix MAG321CQR provides support for MSI Mystic Light, which allows you to customize your color scheme.
- With MSI Mystic Light, the Optix MAG321CQR's RGB lights provide a soft ambient light that can easily be synced with any other Mystic Light enabled gaming product.
- Pricing
- This 32-Inch monitor typically costs $429.99 but is currently on sale taking 21% making the new price for this monitor $339.99. This lowered cost makes this monitor a fantastic deal and worth it for anyone looking to upgrade their current peripheral setup.