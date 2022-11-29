MSI Unveils MAG CORELIQUID M ‘Mortar’ AIO Liquid Coolers For Asian Markets

MSI has revealed its brand new line of MAG CORELIQUID M 'Mortar' series AIO liquid coolers that come in 360mm & 240mm variants.

MSI's MAG CORELIQUID M 'Mortar' AIO Coolers offer better CPU support and bring back a welcome feature for users

MSI's MAG CORELIQUID M 'Mortar' AIO coolers feature a copper baseplate to absorb and dissipate heat. The new design is mentioned to have a better layout for current-gen CPUs, as the bottom of the radiator utilizes a micro-protrusion layout.

Image source: MSI via IT Home.

Another feature that MSI is revisiting is a "cold head design," which should also assist with better heat transference. MSI's AIO water cooler design presents a durable three-phase motor, offering shock absorption to extend the reliability and life of the radiator. On the radiator itself, MSI MAG CORELIQUID M offers ARGB, 12025 specifications, speeds reaching 2000+, and a max air volume of 3.68mmH 2 O. Hydraulic FDB dynamic bearings can reassure users of 50,000 hours of runtime.

The outer layer of the water-cooling pipe is covered in a black braided mesh and uses an anti-evaporation tube. Previously, we have seen MSI release the C-series, P-series, and R-series of coolers for both Intel and AMD chipsets. The M-series appears new but lacks the 240mm size the other series offers. We have been told that the new lineup should offer better performance than ASETEK's 7th Gen AIO designs.

As of seven months ago, this was the listing for this year's MSI cooling sets that combine the MAG series with MEG and MPG series. It will be interesting to see if the company will also offer a 240mm radiator size or only stay with the 280 and 360mm dimensions.

The MSI MAG CORELIQUID M360 'Mortar' AIO coolers will only be available in Asian Pacific markets (more precisely in China). MSI is offering users support for liquid leaks along with personalized warranties for users. The company's starting price for the new radiator is 569 yuan ($79.31).

News Source: IT Home