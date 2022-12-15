MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk Motherboard Pictured With DDR4 Support, Budget Friendly Design

Several pictures of MSI's upcoming and budget-friendly MAG B760 Tomahawk WIFI motherboard have been leaked by Videocardz. The MSI MAG B660 Tomahawk offers compatibility for DDR4 and DDR5 memory support, and the new B760 motherboard is expected to provide the same memory compatibility.

MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk Motherboard Pictured: Budget Friendly Design With DDR4/DDR5 Options, PCIe 5.0 & More

The new MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk motherboard offers two 8-pin power connectors to power the CPU and will still provide the same 12+1+1 DUET power stage design as its predecessor. The section with the motherboard's VRM appears unchanged in design. The new MAG B760 Tomahawk is ATX-friendly offering two PCIe x16 slots. Three M.2 PCIe slots are not seen but are supposed to be under the hood of the M.2 heatsinks.

Full specifications are unknown of the new MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk motherboard. Pictures of the packaging show that the new motherboard will support TPM 2.0, Windows 11 compatibility, and Lightning Gen5. It is currently speculated that one or more of the M.2 slots will help the newer PCIe Gen5 connector.

The memory supported on the new MAG B760 Tomahawk WIFI motherboard will be capable of DDR5-5333 while overclocked in a single-ranking DIMM Per Channel mode. It's good to see that despite Intel focusing its effort on DDR5 memory, MSI is still offering support for top-tier DDR4 memory on its mainstream and budget-friendly lineup. These should be the last motherboards with support for DDR4 memory.

MSI B760 Tomahawk Wi-Fi DDR4 motherboard. Image source: VideoCardz.

The B660 variant of the MSI MAG Tomahawk motherboard currently supports the new Intel 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake and the older 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. That being said, it is recommended when determining which model to purchase as a new motherboard to choose the B760 variant as it will last longer and be supported much longer than the previous B660 model. There will be two variations of the new MSI MAG Tomahawk motherboard (DDR4 and DDR5 models) that are planned to launch during the Intel 13th Gen Core non-K processors at the beginning of next year.

As for pricing, we can expect the motherboard to cost around $200 US but previous reports have pointed out that Intel B760 motherboards would see up to a 10% price bump.

