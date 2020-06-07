LG Launches The 38″ 38WN95C-W Monitor With QHD+ Resolution And 170Hz Refresh Rate

LG launches the 38WN95C-W, this monitor features a display of 38", a refresh rate of up to 170 Hz and a resolution of up to 3,840 x 1600, or QHD+. The 38WN95C-W monitor utilizes a Nano IPS panel, LG has stated that the response time of this monitor is 1 ms. This fantastically ultra-wide monitor is available for pre-order, and this monitor is priced at $1,599.

The LG 38WN95C-W offers not only a 38-inch screen but also a fantastic resolution that LG labels as QHD+. The QHD+ resolution is a 3,840 X 1,600, which is a higher resolution when compared to other monitors that feature a larger size. Most Ultrawide monitors feature a 1440p resolution or a 1080p resolution, and This monitor surpasses both of those resolutions allowing for not only physically more screen real estate but also for more virtual screen real estate.

This monitor supports both NVIDIA's and AMD's adaptive sync technology, and these technologies include AMD's Freesync and NVIDIA's G-Sync technologies. The VRR range set is between 48 Hz and 144 Hz, which means that this monitor won't be supported by the adaptive sync technology if users choose to enable the 170 Hz refresh rate.

This monitor features VESA's DisplayHDR 600 certification, and This certification offers a peak luminance of 600 cd/m², which is double the peak luminance of typical displays. The DisplayHDR 600 certification offers real-time contrast ratios with local dimming allow for impressive highlights and deep blacks. This certification also features an increase in the color gamut when compared to the already improved DisplayHDR 400 certification.

The LG 38WN95C-W offers a base refresh rate of 144 Hz, and this refresh rate is perfect for gamers and content creators alike. This monitor not only offers the base refresh rate of 144 Hz, but using the monitor's on-screen display menu allows users to overclock the monitors refresh rate up to 170 Hz easily.

For Connectivity, the LG 38WN95C-W features a single Thunderbolt 3 port, one DisplayPort, two HDMI 2.0 ports. In addition to these video inputs, this monitor features two USB 3.0 ports and a single 3.5mm headphone jack.