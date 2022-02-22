MONOPRICE Monitor sale starts “Twos-Day” (aka 2/02/2022) offering unique pricing for some of their top displays!

Today begins the Monoprice "Twos-Day Sale" to celebrate the once in every eleven years occasion where the numbers align perfectly. The electronics seller has three of their top-selling monitors for sale between today, February 22nd, this coming 27th (Sunday), with the amazing, if not hilarious, price of just $222.22.

Monoprice celebrates a once in a lifetime occurrence with a sale on three fantastic monitors from the e-seller

The three monitors chosen for this unique sale are the best of the best from Monoprice—the Dark Matter 24" USB-C Gaming Monitor, the Dark Matter 27" 165Hz Gaming Monitor, and the 27" Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor. While the three monitors usually sell between $229.99 to $259.99, for the next five days, you can get the three each for $222.22.

Let's take a closer look at the three monitors on sale this week.

The Dark Matter™ 24" Gaming Monitor showcases a new "ultrafast" IPS‑like panel, offering an extremely fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Tapping into AHVA technology, the Dark Matter 24" USB-C gaming monitor provides almost 100% sRGB color gamut and broad viewing angles, while Adaptive-Sync technology guarantees a smooth gaming experience. AHVA stands for Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle, which can bewilder some consumers. The acronym slightly confuses users as the AHVA technology is sometimes be mistaken with Vertical Alignment (VA), even though it utilizes In-Plane Switching (IPS). In addition to two HDMI 2.0 and the single DisplayPort 1.2 video inputs, the Dark Matter 24" gaming monitor contains a USB Type‑C video input.

The Dark Matter 27" Gaming Monitor presents an expansive color gamut and wide viewing angles, while Adaptive-Sync technology provides a tear‑free experience during fierce, rapid-action gameplay. This monitor showcases an A+ grade panel with two HDMI 1.4 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2a inputs; this monitor showcases an A+ grade panel.

The Monoprice Zero‑G 27" Curved Gaming Monitor offers an attractive VA panel with an elaborate 2560x1440 (QHD) display resolution. The 1500R curvature diminishes reflections at the edges and lessens eye strain by reducing the amount of eye movement required to see from edge to edge. The Monoprice Zero‑G 27" Curved Gaming Monitor features an A+ grade panel and, as with all Monoprice displays, is supported by a 1 Year PixelPerfect™ guarantee through Monoprice. Three HDMI and one DisplayPort input, and adding audio output, the Zero-G 27" gaming monitor supplies a host of connectivity alternatives.

The three models are only available for the price while supplies last, so take advantage of this special pricing with Monoprice's fantastic selection of gaming displays today!