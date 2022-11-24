LG Unveils UltraGear 45″ Curved Ultrawide & 27″ Flat 240Hz OLED Gaming Displays

LG Electronics has revealed the 27-inch UltraGear OLED QHD and 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Display WQHD, both of which offer the world's first 240 Hz refresh rate & .03ms response rates.

LG Unveils UltraGear 45" Curved Ultrawide & 27" Flat QHD Gaming Displays With 240Hz OLED Panels & 0.03ms Response Time

LG Electronics has announced its two new gaming displays, with preorders beginning December 12 and shipping as early as December 28, 2022. LG's UltraGear series are premium gaming displays to offer the best experience for users with ultimate viewing and immersion in the most popular games.

Experience unparalleled speed with the all-new #LGUltraGear OLED gaming monitors. Stay ahead of the competition with the world’s first 240Hz #LGOLED refresh rate and 0.03ms response time UltraGear™ monitors. Pre-order soon:https://t.co/daXafmFuCS pic.twitter.com/g7EMEOAZHk — LG Electronics (@LGUS) November 23, 2022

45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Display WQHD

The LG UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Display WQHD offers a 44.75" curved OLED display for crisp, clear images while offering a 240Hz refresh rate and .03ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response times. The display features a color gamut (DCI-P3) of 98.5%, 1.07B depth of color, and 84 PPI.

The aspect ratio of LG's new curved UltraGear gaming display is 21:9 and features a maximum 3440 x 1440 QHD display resolution. The contrast ratio is 1500000:1 but is unknown the specific type of contrast. Viewing angles are 178° from most angles. The display surface is treated with anti-glare and a low-reflection of the front display polarizer. The number of brightness nits is still yet to be announced.

2 of 9

The new 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Display WQHD will offer support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium as well as support for HDR10.

The 45-inch curved variant of LG's series has several inputs and outputs and is somewhat similar to the flat 27-inch variant. Users will receive two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, a four-pole headphone output port, a single USB 3.0 upstream and dual downstream ports, and a SPDIF port. Power consumption is still unknown, so we will hopefully find out soon as we get closer to the presale date.

27'' LG UltraGear OLED Flat Gaming Display QHD

The same hints of sRGB hexagon lighting were recently seen on the flat 27-inch UltraGear display. There are no built-in speakers, requiring an additional speaker or headset for the display.

2 of 9

If you are interested in more information, you can sign up for notifications here. The 27-inch flat UltraGear Gaming display will retail for $999.99, and the curved 45-inch UltraGear display will sell for $1,699.99.

News Sources: @JJDizz1L on Twitter, LG Electronics