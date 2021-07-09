MSI Introduces the AMDAdvantage Edition Gaming Laptops Utilizing the Radeon RX6000M Series Graphics

MSI has announced the new AMDAdvantage Edition Gaming laptops. These laptops utilize the Ryzen 5000 H mobile processors and the latest RX 6000M series mobile graphics to provide fantastic performance in games while maintaining good battery life. MSI has yet to announce any pricing information or when these gaming laptops will be available for purchase.

MSI has announced three new laptops that feature the latest technology from AMD, and these laptops include the Alpha 15. Alpha 17, and the Delta 15

The Alpha gaming laptop series is designed with gamers in mind, as it features some of the latest technology, a gamer aesthetic in both the outer casing of the laptop and the back-lit keyboard. The top of the laptop features the MSI logo and a black color scheme. The laptops utilize MSI's exclusive Cooler Boost 5 thermal solution, which features redesigned heat pipes to offer more airflow that can reduce the core temperature, ensuring a smooth gaming experience, even for those longer gaming sessions.

The two Alpha gaming laptops offer the same technical specs, with the only difference being the size of the laptop. Both models utilize the AMD Radeon RX 6600 m Mobile graphics and the latest Ryzen 5000-H Mobile processors, which power the Full HD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Delta 15 Gaming Laptop

The Delta 15 gaming laptop utilizes the AMD Radeon RX 6700M mobile graphics and offers up to a 240 Hz 15.6" Full HD display. This laptop is currently one of the thinnest and lightest AMD gaming laptops, as it features a weight of 1.9 kg, or roughly 4lbs, and a thickness of just 19mm.

This small and lightweight design makes this laptop ideal for anyone looking to game on the go, as the battery features a new design that is stated to allow for up to 12 hours of use. The Delta 15 features a grey color scheme with a simple design to make it perfect for a college student's main PC to take notes or play games on days off.





