Razer Introduces The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition, Designed With Creators in Mind

Razer is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers; Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. Razer is adding to the already impressive line-up of Razer Blade gaming laptops with the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition. This laptop is designed with creators in mind and offers a large amount of power in the 15-inch chassis.

Razer's newest laptop is a mobile-workstation featuring fantastic hardware, amazing design and a price tag of $4,299

Powering this mobile-workstation is the latest 8-core 10th Gen Intel Processor and when this processor works in combination with the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU, the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition if fantastic no matter the type of creator from audio engineer to a VFX artist.

“If I was to ask myself a few years ago if I could pull off a high concept CG animated project like Battlesuit on a laptop remotely - I would probably think I was insane, Today, tools like Unreal Engine powered by NVIDIA GPU rendering on a Blade laptop are empowering filmmakers like myself to push the boundaries of sci-fi storytelling without restrictions, thus enabling me to realize my vision regardless of how wild my imagination is,” said Hasraf ‘HaZ’ Dulull, Director and Producer of Battlesuit.

The display attached to the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition has a 4K resolution and offers up to an OLED touch display. This displayed also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and is custom calibrated and a low Delta-E for consistency when working within various environments. This 4K 15.6-inch OLED touch display features a response time of 1ms for creators in both the video game development or the VFX. This display is also finished with a Gorilla glass panel that allows this laptop to feature increased durability.

The Blade 15 Studio Edition features a wide array of connectivity options, and this ranges from UHS-III SD Card reader, Bluetooth 5, and USB-C with Thunderbolt 3. This USB-C port not only offers video and data transfer but when used with a low powered universal USB-C power adapter can charge the laptop when needed.

The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is priced at $4,299 and is now available at Razer.com and through select retailers in the United States and Canada. This powerful laptop will come soon to select retailers in Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.