The first performance results of the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor have leaked out and it shows performance rivaling or even surpassing existing desktop-grade processors. The Ryzen 7 4800H is the flagship processor in the 'Renoir'45W CPU family which will be shipping to OEMs this quarter.

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8 Core / 16 Thread, Mobility CPU Rivals The Core i7-9700K & Ryzen 7 2700X Desktop CPUs In 3DMark Performance Benchmark

The AMD Ryzen 7 4800H is expected to be the fastest mobility processor in the Renoir family. While there have been hints of an even higher tier chip, the Ryzen 9 4900H, it looks like that chip has not been officially announced yet. As the flagship part, the Ryzen 7 4800H is outfitted with 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip comes in a 45W design and features a base clock of 2.9 GHz and a boost clock of 4.2 GHz along with 16 MB of L3 cache. The chip additionally features a 7nm Vega GPU with 8 CUs or 512 stream processors.

The Witcher Series Is Netflix’s Most Successful Season One Debut Ever











According to AMD's official numbers, the Ryzen 7 4800H is a mobility chip with desktop-tier CPU performance. This was showcased in its performance benchmark which showed it ahead of an Intel Core i7-9700K (95W) processor when Ryzen 4000 series was officially announced at CES 2020. This chip is designed not only to take on Intel's existing 9th Generation H-series parts such as the Core i9-9980HK and the Core i7-9850H but also the upcoming 10th Gen Comet Lake-H series CPUs which would include Core i9-10980HK and Core i7-10880H.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Mobility Processors Specifications

Processor Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Max Boost Clock GPU CUs / SPs TDP AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 / 16 TBD TBD TBD 45W AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 / 16 2.9 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 / 512 45W AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 45W AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 / 512 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8 / 8 2.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 7 / 448 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6 / 12 2.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6 / 6 2.3 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4 / 4 2.7 GHz 3.7 GHz 5 / 320 15W

The leaked performance results were reported first by TUM_APISAK but a more detailed link was posted by _Rogame. The results show that the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H scores 8350 points in the Time Spy Physics tests. For comparison, an Intel Core i7-9700K scores 8200 points in the same test. The following are the results for the chip and comparisons:

Time Spy Cpu Score R7 4800H - 8350 R7 3700X - 10180

R7 2700X - 8600

R5 3600 - 7300

R5 3600 - 7150 i7-9700K - 8200 For Comparison ⬇️https://t.co/jVRtu4UCNk — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) January 22, 2020

The 3DMark link itself shows a comparison between the Ryzen 7 4800H, the Intel Core i7-10750H and the Core i9-9980HK. The AMD Ryzen 7 4800H is 14% faster than the 6 core / 12 thread Core i7 chip while the Core i9 chip is just 5% ahead of the Zen 2 based mobility processor. The overall scores are different because each laptop is configured with a different GPU and the Intel-based laptops obviously have the higher-end discrete designs but we can definitely expect some high-end Renoir designs coming out soon too. It is very impressive that mobility CPUs from AMD are now taking on not only their own but also Intel's mainstream desktop lineup.

Scythe Announces the Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition CPU Cooler

The most important thing to consider here is that AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs based gaming notebooks will launch at very competitive prices against Intel's 10th Gen mobility based designs. AMD Ryzen based notebooks also offers higher performance per watt and definitely higher battery times than their counterparts due to the 7nm process node which allows Zen 2 cores to do a lot heavier tasks while consuming less power. While Intel may have the edge of bringing out gaming notebooks with the best discrete GPUs in the market, there's a good chance that AMD will win a lot more premium designs with their Ryzen 4000 series than previous mobility parts as hinted by AMD's CEO, Lisa Su, in a previous interview.

AnandTech: One of Intel’s marketing points has been that in order to get the best graphics in a laptop, such as the RTX 2080 and above, it is to get an Intel laptop. Can you say if any of your OEM partners are going to partner with the new Ryzen Mobile hardware with the best in the graphics market? LS: As you can imagine, I’m not going to preannounce designs from our OEM partners, but I would say that you should believe that we are on a clear mission, and that mission is to have AMD in more premium designs for both the consumer and commercial markets. That’s not just our focus today, in 2020, but beyond 2020 also.

We have already seen AMD's Ryzen 4000 U-series APUs crushing Intel's Ice Lake-U and Comet Lake-U processors in both, graphics and compute benchmarks. We can expect the mobility H-series line to take on Intel's mobility parts with relative ease while disrupting the competition in performance to price values. Expect to see Ryzen 7 4800H processors in high-end mobility designs such as the ASUS's ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 very soon!

Which laptop/notebook configurations do you think are going to offer the best performance proposition? AMD Ryzen 4000 (Renoir H-Series)

AMD Ryzen 4000 (Renoir U-Series)

Intel 10th Gen (Comet Lake-H)

Intel 10th Gen (Comet Lake-U)

Intel 10th Gen (Ice Lake-U) View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.