Alphacool Releases the ES and the SL-15 PWM Fans

Alphacool has released two new fans offering different sizes and speeds, up to 6,000 RPM with a minimum speed of 800 RPM. These fans are called the ES and the SL-15 PWM fans, which €are currently available for purchase through Alphacool's website. The SL-15 PWM fan is currently priced at €11.69, or roughly $14, while the ES PWM fan is currently priced at €21.99, or roughly $27.

Alphacool has announced two fans, the ES and SL-15 PWM fans, featuring a maximum RPM speed of up to 6,000

The SL-15 PWM fan features the standard 120 mm fan size, with a fan speed ranging from 600 RPM to 1,800 RPM. This, paired with the lower price alongside the simple black color scheme, makes this fan perfect for a sleep PC build. The SL-15 PWM fan's design features a slim design, making this fan perfect for radiators or tight fan mounting locations. The SL-15 PWM fan features eleven fan blades allowing for a maximum noise level of 32 dBA. The Alphacool SL-15 fan is part of the new core product line designed to offer fantastic performance while dropping other less used features.

ADATA XPG Announces the XPG LEVANTE 360 AIO Cooler





The Alphacool ES PWM fan is smaller than the SL-15, featuring 80 mm instead of the standard 120 mm. Another significant change when comparing the two is the maximum speed, and this fan can achieve a maximum speed of up to 6,000 RPM.

This fan is designed with workstations and servers in mind, to save a considerable amount of energy, users can regulate the fans, going as far as stopping the fans completely. This fan offers a smooth start-up, which increases the fan's life and even reduces the risk of injury when trying to maintain the servers.

Both of these fans use the double ball bearing, which ensures a longer lifespan and ensures that even at the 6,000 RPM speed, the vibrations won't rattle the server chassis or PC case.

Both these fans are currently available for purchase through Alphacool's website. The Alphacool ES PWM fan is currently priced at €21.99, or roughly $27; the SL-15 PWM fan is currently priced at €11.69, or roughly $14. This low price ensures that these fans could make an appearance in budget builds.