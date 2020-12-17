Last week, AMD announced that it will be rolling out the latest AGESA 1.1.0.0 Patch D firmware to its board partners to implement in their products. The firmware update is more specifically aimed at the X470 & B450 motherboards and will allow official support for the Ryzen 5000 CPUs alongside a list of new features and improvements.

MSI B450 Motherboards With AGESA 1.1.0.0 Patch D Firmware Installed Deliver A Free Performance Improvement When Running An AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU

In our previous post, we discussed how all motherboard manufacturers aside from ASUS offered preliminary and unofficial support for Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs through the AGESA 1.1.0.0 BIOS firmware. ASUS was the only motherboard maker to go with the AGESA 1.1.8.0 firmware which is buggy and also has performance degradation issues when running an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU. This forced ASUS to drop support and go with AGESA 1.1.0.0 firmware too which was rolled out recently on various B450 motherboards.

Right now, all motherboard manufacturers are on board with AGESA 1.1.0.0 Firmware but AMD has since announced its AGESA 1.1.0.0 Patch D which will be coming to X470 & B450 boards soon. Aside from the Ryzen 5000 CPU support and other system stability improvements, one of the features to look forward to will be support for Curve Optimizer OC within the motherboard's BIOS. The feature lets you adjust Voltage-Frequency Curve when using PBO2 and will be coming on both B550 & X570 boards too. You can read more about Precision Boost Overdrive 2 and Curve Optimizer here.

Now coming to the performance for Curve Optimizer, MSI demonstrated the feature on its B450 Tomahawk motherboard running an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU. The motherboard lists the feature within the BIOS and there are three main settings to select from which include setting the number of cores, setting the all-core curve optimizer sign, and the magnitude. You can set the values per core individually or all at once.





From what MSI has shown us, we can see that a negative Curve Optimizer value can be set to reduce the Vcore under work-loads while simultaneously offering a higher boost frequency. The feature works in both single & multi-threaded workloads. The results of Curve Optimizer are as follows:

RYZEN 5900X on B450 Tomahawk Max (BIOS A.31)

Curve Optimizer = Disabled CPU frequency CPU Temp Cinebench R20 Score Cinebench R20 - nT 4350~4550MHz 72.3C 8346 Cinebench R20 -1T 4900MHz Max 68.6C 630 Curve Optimizer = -15 CPU frequency CPU Temp Cinebench R20 Score Cinebench R20 - nT 4450~4675MHz 72.1C 8513 Cinebench R20 - 1T 4950MHz Max 67.3C 640

From what I can tell, a lower CO (Curve Optimizer) value leads to a higher boost frequency for the chip, leading to better performance. You can also note that the temperatures are also lower with a lower CO value since you're essentially feeding less voltage to the chip while optimizing its overall frequency curve.

A value of -15 was used for this testing and users will be able to tweak based on their system specifications but a lower value may not lead to better performance or stability all the time. It is also stated that a value of -30 led to instability since the Vcore was reduced to a certain extent that the Ryzen 9 5900X was unable to run within spec.

MSI is already investing their time in bringing forth the new AMD AGESA 1.1.0..0 Patch D Firmware to its user base. The new BIOS will also feature support for Resizable BAR, enabling it with supported RX 6000 series graphics cards. The feature will be further expanded to NVIDIA graphics cards once the green team finalizes its driver update. According to MSI, the AGESA 1.1.0.0 Patch D should roll out in a couple of days for its 400-series MAX motherboards while the rest of its lineup would receive the BIOS update just in time for the new year.