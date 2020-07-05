  ⋮  

MSI Unveils Revamped Creator Mobile Workstation Lineup Featuring Intel’s 10th Gen CPUs

MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, unveils the availability of its revamped lineup of mobile workstations powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors, including the new WF65WF75WS66, and WS75.

MSI Unveils Latest Creator Mobile Workstation PCs Featuring Longer Battery Life With Increased Performance

Driven by Intel’s latest CPUs, MSI’s workstations are now capable of delivering up to 15% performance increase compared to previous models. The lineup is recognized and certified by the most trusted names in software for engineering and manufacturing, architecture, construction, media/entertainment, automobiles, and simulation, such as Type3, Vectorworks, Graphisoft, Enscape, Autodesk, Dassault, Siemens, Adobe and Ansys.

The new MSI WS66 blends portability and performance in a sleek, jet-black design. Packed with the world’s highest-capacity battery at 99.9 Whr, WS66 is capable of powering through tasks with more than nine hours of battery life. The compact mobile workstation measures less than 0.78 inches thick, weighs only 4.63 lbs. and features a 15.6-inch FHD Touch panel with a thin bezel design for a modern, stylish look.

A true mobile powerhouse, the refined MSI WS75 is the world’s first 4K mini-LED HD1000- certified workstation. Ideal for the most advanced professionals, the 17.3-inch WS75 can easily handle large and complex CAD models, photo-realistic rendering and effects, and more, with enough juice for eight hours of continuous work. It also supports HDR10 for demanding photography workloads and boasts a sleek, professional design while measuring less than 0.8 inches thick and weighing only 5.29 lbs.

A pair of powerful mobile systems for all, the MSI WF75 and WF65 are the ideal options for professionals and aspiring creatives craving workstation performance without the steep price tag. The 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch systems come with enterprise-level security support with Discrete TPM 2.0, Finger Print and Windows Hello support, and an impressive battery life of up to 7 hours.

These powerful laptops come with a heftier price tag, but the one model that is significantly less is the MSI WF65 for $1,249. The WS75 is $2,799 and the WS66  goes for $2,499. The WF75 goes for $2,199. All of these are currently available to purchase on Amazon except for the WS66.

