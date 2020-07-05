MSI Unveils Revamped Creator Mobile Workstation Lineup Featuring Intel’s 10th Gen CPUs
MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, unveils the availability of its revamped lineup of mobile workstations powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors, including the new WF65, WF75, WS66, and WS75.
MSI Unveils Latest Creator Mobile Workstation PCs Featuring Longer Battery Life With Increased Performance
Driven by Intel’s latest CPUs, MSI’s workstations are now capable of delivering up to 15% performance increase compared to previous models. The lineup is recognized and certified by the most trusted names in software for engineering and manufacturing, architecture, construction, media/entertainment, automobiles, and simulation, such as Type3, Vectorworks, Graphisoft, Enscape, Autodesk, Dassault, Siemens, Adobe and Ansys.
The new MSI WS66 blends portability and performance in a sleek, jet-black design. Packed with the world’s highest-capacity battery at 99.9 Whr, WS66 is capable of powering through tasks with more than nine hours of battery life. The compact mobile workstation measures less than 0.78 inches thick, weighs only 4.63 lbs. and features a 15.6-inch FHD Touch panel with a thin bezel design for a modern, stylish look.
A pair of powerful mobile systems for all, the MSI WF75 and WF65 are the ideal options for professionals and aspiring creatives craving workstation performance without the steep price tag. The 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch systems come with enterprise-level security support with Discrete TPM 2.0, Finger Print and Windows Hello support, and an impressive battery life of up to 7 hours.
These powerful laptops come with a heftier price tag, but the one model that is significantly less is the MSI WF65 for $1,249. The WS75 is $2,799 and the WS66 goes for $2,499. The WF75 goes for $2,199. All of these are currently available to purchase on Amazon except for the WS66.
