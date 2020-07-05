MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, unveils the availability of its revamped lineup of mobile workstations powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors, including the new WF65, WF75, WS66, and WS75.

MSI Unveils Latest Creator Mobile Workstation PCs Featuring Longer Battery Life With Increased Performance

Driven by Intel’s latest CPUs, MSI’s workstations are now capable of delivering up to 15% performance increase compared to previous models. The lineup is recognized and certified by the most trusted names in software for engineering and manufacturing, architecture, construction, media/entertainment, automobiles, and simulation, such as Type3, Vectorworks, Graphisoft, Enscape, Autodesk, Dassault, Siemens, Adobe and Ansys.

The new MSI WS66 blends portability and performance in a sleek, jet-black design. Packed with the world’s highest-capacity battery at 99.9 Whr, WS66 is capable of powering through tasks with more than nine hours of battery life. The compact mobile workstation measures less than 0.78 inches thick, weighs only 4.63 lbs. and features a 15.6-inch FHD Touch panel with a thin bezel design for a modern, stylish look.