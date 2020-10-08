Mortal Kombat 11 Adding Rambo, Mileena, and More, Free Xbox Series/PS5 Update Coming

Mortal Kombat 11 is the most successful game in the franchise’s history, selling over 8 million copies to date, and the brutality isn’t over just yet! NetherRealm Studios have announced a new Kombat Pack, free next-gen Xbox Series X/S and PS5 updates, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, which will bundle all the game’s add-on content for $60.

Kombat Pack 2 is smaller than the first one, containing only three new characters instead of six, but it only costs 15 bucks and includes some fan-favorites including Mileena, Rain, and…John Rambo! And yes, Rambo is voiced by none other than Sly Stallone himself. You can watch a teaser trailer for Kombat Pack 2, below.

GameStop Labor Day Sale Offers Deals on The Last of Us Part II, Star Wars Jedi, and More

As mentioned, NetherRealm has also announced free “Smart Delivery” style upgrades for both the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5. These new versions will feature “4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes.” We’re also getting limited crossplay…er, “Krossplay”…support, with players on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series being able to take each other on.

Finally, here’s everything included in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate:

Mortal Kombat 11 – Packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players including Story, Custom Character Variation System, Stage Fatalities, Friendships, Online, Towers of Time, Tutorial, Krypt, Kombat League and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals.

– Packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players including Story, Custom Character Variation System, Stage Fatalities, Friendships, Online, Towers of Time, Tutorial, Krypt, Kombat League and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals. Kombat Pack 2 – Newly added fighters Mileena, the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; Rain, the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo, the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone.

– Newly added fighters Mileena, the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; Rain, the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo, the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone. Kombat Pack 1 – Six playable characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn) and 25 additional character skins.

– Six playable characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn) and 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion – Franchise-first story expansion, three playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop) and 10 additional character skins.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and Stadia. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 launch on November 17 on all current platforms, as well as Xbox Series X/S and PS5.