Montech Releases New Beta Branded 80 Plus Bronze Power Supplies

Montech has released its new Beta Series 80 Plus Bronze power supplies, which come in two different capacities. These consist of a 550-watt model and a 650-watt model. The series offers a modern design and 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency. The 550-watt model priced at just $49.99, and the 650-watt model priced at $56.99.

These two power supplies utilize high-quality components, which include the Japanese main capacitors. These Japanese capacitors offer both high durability while allowing for tight voltage and low ripple noise, which enables these power supplies to provide fantastic performance. These Japanese main capacitors are rated for 105°C/221°F, which features a high amperage +12v Single Rail.

The components that these power supplies have installed allow these power supplies to offer high efficiency of up to 83% conversion efficiency. This high conversion allows your system to utilize an enormous amount of power for your installed components.

These two power supplies feature a 120 mm silent fan, which provides not only strong airflow while making little-to-no noise. These fans allow for quiet operation even while under a full workload since both of these power supplies utilize silent fans, for systems meant to stay incredibly quiet while still needing a robust power supply.

Both of these power supplies feature a non-modular design, which means that the power supply cords aren't able to be modified due to being connected to the internal components of the PSU.

These power supplies offer different cables with one 20+4 pin connector and two PCIe 6+2 Pin connectors. For storage connections, these power supplies provide a total of six SATA connectors and two Molex four-pin connectors. The 550-watt model features just a single CPU 4+4 Pin, while the 650-watt model features two CPU 4+4 Pin, which is perfect for high-end systems that may require an additional 4+4 pin connector.

The 550-watt model is priced at $49.99, and the larger 650-watt model does cost a bit more but is still priced very competitively at just $56.99. Both of these power supplies are currently available on both Amazon and Newegg in the US and worldwide, these power supplies are available at all Montech retailers. A 3-year warranty provided by Montech comes with the power supplies.