Cougar Announces The GX-F Aurum Full-Modular Power Supplies

Cougar has announced the GX-F Aurum Fully Modular power supplies. These power supplies are 80 PLUS Gold certified with perfect power delivery in up to 50°C environments. These power supplies feature a 135 mm HDB fan that makes use of Cougar's patented groove design to further airflow to the power supplies components. This HDB fan makes use of a Hydro-Dynamic bearing to offer an extended life span for this power supply as well as allowing this power supply to offer a lower maximum noise level.

The GX-F Aurum fully modular power supplies features a highly efficient design that surpasses the 80 PLUS standard's requirements. This means that this power supply has a longer lifespan when compared to other power supplies. Another feature that allows this power supply to have this long reliability is the DC-DC and Tri-Sense design. These design has been implemented to provide high-quality outputs with an extremely small 3% voltage regulation to deliver a more stable operation.

The high-frequency transformer reduces copper loss and adapts to rising temperatures, and a precise board-to-board connection improves the GX-F Aurum's internal structure. This superior internal structure eliminated intermediate cables that could potentially produce electrical losses and further enhancing its efficiency.

The GX-F Aurum currently has three models a 550-watt model, a 650-watt model, and a 750-watt model. The 550-watt model features two 6+2 pin PCIe power connectors and up to six SATA power connectors, while the larger two models feature four 6+2 pin PCIe power connectors and a total of eight SATA power connectors.

Another fantastic feature of these power supplies is the gold and black color scheme, the side with the connections being a gold while the bottom featuring a gold fan outline but with the rest of the side being black. This power supply will make any computer look not only fancy but also sophisticated.

Model Name AC Input DC output +3.3V +5V +12V -12V +5Vsb Total GX-F AURUM 550

CGR GD-550 AC100-240V

47-63Hz 9-4A 24A 24A 45.5A 0.5A 3A 550W 130W 546W GX-F AURUM 650

CGR GD-650 AC100-240V

47-63Hz 10-5A 24A 24A 54A 0.5A 3A 650W 130W 648W GX-F AURUM 750

CGR GD-750 AC100-240V

47-63Hz 10-5A 25A 25A 62A 0.5A 3A 750W 150W 744W

Connector Main CPU Peripherals S-ATA PCI-E Pin 24(20+4) Pins 8(4+4) Pins 4 Pins 5 Pins 8(6+2) Pins GX-F AURUM 550 1 2 3 6 2 GX-F AURUM 650 1 2 3 8 4 GX-F AURUM 750 1 2 3 8 4

Currently, Cougar is backing these power supplies with a seven-year warranty, and the availability is slated to be closer to the end of April.