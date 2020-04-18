Cougar Announces The GX-F Aurum Full-Modular Power Supplies
Cougar has announced the GX-F Aurum Fully Modular power supplies. These power supplies are 80 PLUS Gold certified with perfect power delivery in up to 50°C environments. These power supplies feature a 135 mm HDB fan that makes use of Cougar's patented groove design to further airflow to the power supplies components. This HDB fan makes use of a Hydro-Dynamic bearing to offer an extended life span for this power supply as well as allowing this power supply to offer a lower maximum noise level.
The GX-F Aurum fully modular power supplies features a highly efficient design that surpasses the 80 PLUS standard's requirements. This means that this power supply has a longer lifespan when compared to other power supplies. Another feature that allows this power supply to have this long reliability is the DC-DC and Tri-Sense design. These design has been implemented to provide high-quality outputs with an extremely small 3% voltage regulation to deliver a more stable operation.
The high-frequency transformer reduces copper loss and adapts to rising temperatures, and a precise board-to-board connection improves the GX-F Aurum's internal structure. This superior internal structure eliminated intermediate cables that could potentially produce electrical losses and further enhancing its efficiency.
The GX-F Aurum currently has three models a 550-watt model, a 650-watt model, and a 750-watt model. The 550-watt model features two 6+2 pin PCIe power connectors and up to six SATA power connectors, while the larger two models feature four 6+2 pin PCIe power connectors and a total of eight SATA power connectors.
Another fantastic feature of these power supplies is the gold and black color scheme, the side with the connections being a gold while the bottom featuring a gold fan outline but with the rest of the side being black. This power supply will make any computer look not only fancy but also sophisticated.
|Model Name
|AC Input
|DC output
|+3.3V
|+5V
|+12V
|-12V
|+5Vsb
|Total
|GX-F AURUM 550
CGR GD-550
|AC100-240V
47-63Hz 9-4A
|24A
|24A
|45.5A
|0.5A
|3A
|550W
|130W
|546W
|GX-F AURUM 650
CGR GD-650
|AC100-240V
47-63Hz 10-5A
|24A
|24A
|54A
|0.5A
|3A
|650W
|130W
|648W
|GX-F AURUM 750
CGR GD-750
|AC100-240V
47-63Hz 10-5A
|25A
|25A
|62A
|0.5A
|3A
|750W
|150W
|744W
|Connector
|Main
|CPU
|Peripherals
|S-ATA
|PCI-E
|Pin
|24(20+4) Pins
|8(4+4) Pins
|4 Pins
|5 Pins
|8(6+2) Pins
|GX-F AURUM 550
|1
|2
|3
|6
|2
|GX-F AURUM 650
|1
|2
|3
|8
|4
|GX-F AURUM 750
|1
|2
|3
|8
|4
Currently, Cougar is backing these power supplies with a seven-year warranty, and the availability is slated to be closer to the end of April.