Lexar Announces the NQ100 2.5″ SATA III SSD

Lexar has announced the NQ100 2.5" SATA III SSD featuring a read speed of up to 550 MB per second; the NQ100 SSD is stated to have three different capacities. These three different capacities are a 240 GB, a 480 GB, and a 960 GB model, having a price of $36.99 for the 240 GB model and $65.99 for the 280 GB model, while the 960 GB model has not had a price announced. This SSD already has a product page on Lexar's website.

The NQ100 SSD features a simple design and comes in three different capacities: 240 GB, 480 GB, and a 960 GB model

The NQ100 SSD features a simple design, having a gray color with two blue triangles on either side of the SSD. In the center of the SSD, the Lexar Logo is easily shown off in an SSD window or on the inside of a PC case. This simple design ensures that the SSD fits in with various other PC components ranging from motherboards to other SSDs to even other hard drives.

These models feature a sequential read speed of up to 550 MB per second and a TBW reading of 168 TB for the 240 GB model, while the 480 GB model features a TBW rating of 336 TB. This SSD features a 2.5" form factor to ensure widespread compatibility with both motherboards and PC cases. This SSD is a perfect choice for upgrading your computer for faster booting times, faster data transfers, and faster application loading speeds.

Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar, stated, "Lexar is dedicated to expanding our SSD portfolio and continue to offer high-quality solid-state drives for various computing needs. The new Lexar NQ100 SSD provides customers with an easy yet cost-effective way to boost PC performance. With capacity options ranging from 240 GB - 960 GB, users can easily expand storage for their content-driven lifestyles."

This SSD is tested thoroughly by Lexar Quality Labs to ensure reliability, compatibility, and that each SSD features the quality that Lexar is known for!

The NQ100 SSD has two capacities: purchase, the 240 GB model, and the 480 GB model, on Lexar's website. The 240 GB model has a $36.99, while the 480 GB model has a $65.99. Lexar will have the 960 GB model's price and availability announced at a later date.