SilverStone Announces Its Newest Line of PSUs, Called the VIVA PSU Series

Silverstone announces its newest line of power supplies which offer some fantastic features to set them apart from other power supply lines. The VIVA power supply line all features 80 Plus Bronze certification and a Class-Leading single +12-volt rail.

Silverstone's VIVA power supply features not only three different power supply capacities ranging from 550-watts to 750-watts

Silverstone's VIVA power supply line has three different models which feature a 550-watt, a 650-watt, and the largest wattage being 750-watts. These power supplies feature a 120 mm noise-optimized fan with an 18 dBA minimum noise output to efficiently cool the internal components.

This power supply utilizes a single 120 mm fan that only makes 18 dBA at the minimum noise level, this keeps your PC system quiet even during heavy workloads. All of these power supplies feature an ATX form factor which means any small form factor builds are out of the question for these power supplies.

This power supply series features a powerful single 12-volt rail design, this rail design allows for powerful high-end components to be powered for either high loads or for overclocking the connected components.

All of the VIVA power supply features two 4+4 pin EPS connectors, which is perfect for high-end motherboards which require two different EPS connectors to offer the best power to the various components.

These power supplies all offer advanced protections for both safety and security systems, these systems include Over Power Protection, Over Voltage Protection, and even Short Circuit Protection. These protections protect not only the power supplies but also the connected components to these power supplies.

This power supply series features three different capacities, a 550-watt model, a 650-watt model, and a 750-watt model.

Sadly, at the time of writing, Silverstone has yet to announce the warranty information for these power supplies or the price for any of the three models that have been listed in the VIVA power supply series.