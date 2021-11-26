Monster Hunter Rise’s PC Version will Be Up to Date with Switch Version

The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise has been recently confirmed to be on par with the Nintendo Switch version in terms of updates and quality of life changes. In fact, the overall content for the PC version will completely sync with the Switch release by the end of February 2022. Although content will eventually launch simultaneously for both platforms, Capcom had stated that they are unable to implement cross-save and cross-play between the PC and Switch releases.

Monster Hunter Rise on PC will include all monsters and story extensions from the game's two major updates so far. It will also contain all event quests and rewards up to the aforementioned version. In other words, the PC version will have access to content from crossovers such as Ghosts n' Goblins, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter: Stories 2, Okami, and the most recent crossover with Sonic The Hedgehog.

Capcom made this announcement on the game's Twitter page which you can see below:

Hunters! We're pleased to confirm that #MHRise will launch on PC on January 12th with the same content as Ver.3.6.1 of the Nintendo Switch version! This includes monsters, collaboration content, Event Quests, and more. Details: https://t.co/tbTkDs2XUJ pic.twitter.com/UXUXxxi5pY — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) November 25, 2021

The Steam version of Monster Hunter Rise will, however, have several new features that are not available on the Nintendo Switch version. Such features include Advanced graphics settings, support for resolutions up to 4K, Voice Chat, Optimized Keyboard & Mouse controls, and Ultrawide Display support.

We recently had a chance to experience some of the graphical improvements brought to Monster Hunter Rise in our Preview of the game's demo. The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise will also feature HDR display support, uncapped frame rate, and more. If you want to know whether or not your PC meets the system requirements, we recommend you read the article we wrote on the subject.

Monster Hunter Rise lets players hunt solo or with friends to earn rewards that they can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor. Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for. The game is currently available on Nintendo Switch.