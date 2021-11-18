Monster Hunter Rise x Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration Will Happen on November 26

Monster Hunter is not content with how bizarre the previous collaborations between its predecessor and games like Resident Evil looked. So, in a huge step up on the scale of craziness, Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise will feature SEGA's mascot Sonic the Hedgehog in a collaboration event that will be available from November 26.

The Sonic the Hedgehog x Monster Hunter collab will include Sonic Armor for player avatars, a Sonic-like Palico costume that makes the Palico look like the hedgehog himself, and a Tails costume for the Palamutes. It is as bizarre as it sounds and you can see the trailer showcasing each of the cosmetics below:

The crossover event between Sonic the Hedgehog and Monster Hunter Rise will also feature its own special event which involves collecting rings scattered across the Monster Hunter Rise world and purchasing Sonic collectibles for your in-game home. PC players will not need to worry as the collaboration cosmetics and DLC will be readily available for them on the game's release.

This is par for the course for Monster Hunter fans as they've seen collaboration projects with multiple brands from in and outside of Capcom. Capcom collabs include cameos from series such as Mega Man, Okami, and Ghosts n' Goblins. Meanwhile, in the deeper history of the series, we've seen Monster Hunter do collaborations with brands such as Pizza Hut.

Speaking of the PC version, a YouTuber known as ElAnalistadeBits has made a comparison video between the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game. According to ElAnalistaDeBits, there are also some brand new post-processing effects like depth of field.

The most noticeable changes are in resolution, framerate and texturing; Some shadows have been improved, but others still show the same quality as on Switch; Greater drawing distance on PC; and some interesting improvements, such as the implementation of depth of field or other post-processing effects.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available on the Nintendo Switch and will be available on PC on January 12, 2022.